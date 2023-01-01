Latest aew-news News

We are pleased to welcome to the AEW News section of Sportzwiki. Here, you will get know about AEW News now, including which Championship title changing hands, who is shockingly turning heel or face, who is joining the promotion and who is leaving, you will be updated on every AEW news today. So what are the latest AEW news? To get know the AEW news now and everything, you need to visit us to stay updated on each and every details news on AEW. Sportzwiki is your home where you will get to know about all the latest AEW news. FAQs for AEW News: Q. Who is the Current AEW World Champion? A. The current AEW World Champion is MJF Q. Who is currently holding the AEW TNT Championship? A. The current AEW TNT Champion is Luchasaurus Q. Who is the current AEW Women's World Champion? A. Hiraku Shida is the current AEW Women's World Champion Q. In which date AEW was founded? A. AEW was founded back in January 1, 2019 Q. Who was the inaugural AEW World Champion? A. Chris Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion