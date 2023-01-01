Latest asia-cup-2018 News

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup 2018 is set to embark from 15 September in the UAE. The six teams namely defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong will battle for Asian supremacy. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong constitute Group A whereas the Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play the opener of the tournament on 15 September at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two top sides of each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, which is the second step of the tournament. There will be six matches in the Super Four stage and the two top teams will qualify for the final. The final of the tourney will take at Dubai on September 28.