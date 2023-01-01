Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Home
/
boxing-2
Boxing News
Amit Pangal clinches gold at Asian Boxing Championships
Invalid DateTime
Panghal leads six Indians into finals of Asian boxing meet
Invalid DateTime
India ensured of four medals at Asian Boxing
Invalid DateTime
Five Indian pugilists enter Asian Boxing quarters
Invalid DateTime
Shiva makes winning start; Lovlina, Deepak in quarters
Invalid DateTime
Indian boxers dominate Asian Championship
Invalid DateTime
Challenging task to play in new category: Amit Panghal
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom’s absence an opportunity for others: Qamar
Invalid DateTime
Pinki, Sakshi ensure two more medals at Boxing WC
Invalid DateTime
World boxing chief Rahimov resigns
Invalid DateTime
HC pulls up CBI for delaying probe into wrestler’s complaint
Invalid DateTime
BFI only governing body for Indian boxing, says Delhi High Court
Invalid DateTime
HC bars IABF from using ‘India’ or ‘Indian’ in name
Invalid DateTime
PokerBaazi Hosts Welfare Event for Underprivileged Children with Vijender Singh
Invalid DateTime
Sakshi aims to silence critics
Invalid DateTime
Focus only on Olympic medal: Bajrang
Invalid DateTime
US airport to be renamed after boxing legend Muhammad Ali
Invalid DateTime
Punjab pugilists dominate Day 2 of 3rd women’s nationals
Invalid DateTime
List of Players Fastest To 9000 ODI Runs
Invalid DateTime
‘Kesari Nandan’ will inspire younger generation, says Mary Kom
Invalid DateTime
After record 6th world title, Mary Kom determined to win Olympic gold
Invalid DateTime
Boxer Saroj advances at junior nationals
Invalid DateTime
Promising youngsters surface in junior national boxing
Invalid DateTime
2nd Junior boxing Nationals from Wednesday
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom extends management contract with IOS
Invalid DateTime
Indian film industry hails ‘magnificent’ Mary Kom
Invalid DateTime
President, PM lead congratulatory messages for ‘Magnificent’ Mary
Invalid DateTime
Magnificent Mary clinches record 6th World Championship gold
Invalid DateTime
Boxer Sonia enters World Championship final; Simranjit settles for bronze
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom, Lovlina to lead Indian charge on day 1 of boxing Worlds semis
Invalid DateTime
After Asiad low, Indian women’s boxing on a high at world c’ships
Invalid DateTime
For accusing judges of corruption, AIBA withdraws former world champ’s accreditation
Invalid DateTime
‘Magnificent Mary’ in semis, assured of 7th medal at World Championships
Invalid DateTime
Sonia, Pinki, Simranjeet in quarters; Saweety knocked out of boxing Worlds
Invalid DateTime
Sonia enters quarterfinals, Saweety bows out in women’s world boxing
Invalid DateTime
Former world champ calls judges corrupt after close loss to Indian youngster
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom in quarters, Sarita out of women’s boxing Worlds
Invalid DateTime
Women’s boxing worlds: Debutant Manisha stuns title contender
Invalid DateTime
Favourites prevail on 1st day of women’s boxing worlds
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom, Sarita spearhead Indian challenge at women’s boxing Worlds
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom eyes historic sixth gold as World Championship begins Thursday
Invalid DateTime
BFI President Ajay Singh to contest for position in world boxing body’s EC
Invalid DateTime
World Boxing Council convention kicks off
Invalid DateTime
Boxing federation to host AIBA 2-star coaches course from October 20
Invalid DateTime
Mary Kom’s trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach
Invalid DateTime
Simranjit wins gold, Pinki settles for silver in Turkey
Invalid DateTime
Gold for Mary Kom, Manisha gets silver in Polish boxing tourney
Invalid DateTime
Sarita, Mary Kom in semis, assured of medals at Polish boxing tourney
Invalid DateTime
1
2
...
5
Next
Latest boxing-2 News
Boxing is a martial art and combat sport in which two people wearing protective gloves throw punches at each other for a predetermined set of time in a boxing ring.
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us