Boxing News

Amit Pangal clinches gold at Asian Boxing Championships
Panghal leads six Indians into finals of Asian boxing meet
India ensured of four medals at Asian Boxing
Five Indian pugilists enter Asian Boxing quarters
Shiva makes winning start; Lovlina, Deepak in quarters
Indian boxers dominate Asian Championship
Challenging task to play in new category: Amit Panghal
Mary Kom&#8217;s absence an opportunity for others: Qamar
Pinki, Sakshi ensure two more medals at Boxing WC
World boxing chief Rahimov resigns
HC pulls up CBI for delaying probe into wrestler&#8217;s complaint
BFI only governing body for Indian boxing, says Delhi High Court
HC bars IABF from using &#8216;India&#8217; or &#8216;Indian&#8217; in name
PokerBaazi Hosts Welfare Event for Underprivileged Children with Vijender Singh
Sakshi aims to silence critics
Focus only on Olympic medal: Bajrang
US airport to be renamed after boxing legend Muhammad Ali
Punjab pugilists dominate Day 2 of 3rd women&#8217;s nationals
List of Players Fastest To 9000 ODI Runs
‘Kesari Nandan&#8217; will inspire younger generation, says Mary Kom
After record 6th world title, Mary Kom determined to win Olympic gold
Boxer Saroj advances at junior nationals
Promising youngsters surface in junior national boxing
2nd Junior boxing Nationals from Wednesday
Mary Kom extends management contract with IOS
Indian film industry hails &#8216;magnificent&#8217; Mary Kom
President, PM lead congratulatory messages for &#8216;Magnificent&#8217; Mary
Magnificent Mary clinches record 6th World Championship gold
Boxer Sonia enters World Championship final; Simranjit settles for bronze
Mary Kom, Lovlina to lead Indian charge on day 1 of boxing Worlds semis
After Asiad low, Indian women&#8217;s boxing on a high at world c&#8217;ships
For accusing judges of corruption, AIBA withdraws former world champ&#8217;s accreditation
&#8216;Magnificent Mary&#8217; in semis, assured of 7th medal at World Championships
Sonia, Pinki, Simranjeet in quarters; Saweety knocked out of boxing Worlds
Sonia enters quarterfinals, Saweety bows out in women&#8217;s world boxing
Former world champ calls judges corrupt after close loss to Indian youngster
Mary Kom in quarters, Sarita out of women&#8217;s boxing Worlds
Women&#8217;s boxing worlds: Debutant Manisha stuns title contender
Favourites prevail on 1st day of women&#8217;s boxing worlds
Mary Kom, Sarita spearhead Indian challenge at women&#8217;s boxing Worlds
Mary Kom eyes historic sixth gold as World Championship begins Thursday
BFI President Ajay Singh to contest for position in world boxing body&#8217;s EC
World Boxing Council convention kicks off
Boxing federation to host AIBA 2-star coaches course from October 20
Mary Kom&#8217;s trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach
Simranjit wins gold, Pinki settles for silver in Turkey
Gold for Mary Kom, Manisha gets silver in Polish boxing tourney
Sarita, Mary Kom in semis, assured of medals at Polish boxing tourney
Boxing is a martial art and combat sport in which two people wearing protective gloves throw punches at each other for a predetermined set of time in a boxing ring.
