Recent Cricket Series

|Series List
|Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series
|United Arab Emirates tour of Zimbabwe
|ICC Asia Under-19s World Cup Qualifier
|Pakistan tour of England
|England tour of Ireland
|Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2019
|New Zealand XI tour of Australia
|Afghanistan tour of Scotland
|Germany in Belgium T20I Series
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier
|Sri Lanka tour of Scotland
|Afghanistan tour of Ireland
|ICC World Cup Warm-up Matches
|Sri Lanka A tour of India
|Pakistan Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
|West Indies Women tour of Ireland and England
|ICC Cricket World Cup
|Jersey tour of Guernsey
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final
|Zimbabwe tour of Netherlands and Ireland
|Pakistan Under-19s tour of South Africa
|Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series
|Australia Women tour of England
|Sri Lanka Emerging Players tour of South Africa
|New Zealand U19 tour of Australia
|Afghanistan A tour of Bangladesh
|India A tour of West Indies
|Nepal tour of Malaysia
|Finland tour of Denmark
|Sri Lanka Provincial Under-19s One Day Tournament
Sep 18, 2023, 4:58 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 4:42 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 4:04 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 3:18 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 2:59 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 2:51 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 2:41 PM