ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Amongst 6 Indians Named In ICC Team Of The Tournament

Australia defeated India in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to win the tournament for the sixth time. Pat Cummins and co. beat Rohit Sharma and co. by 6 wickets in the final which was played in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first on a tricky pitch. India got off to a rough start when Shubman Gill was out for four runs, but Rohit Sharma responded with a 31-ball 47 that included four fours and three sixes.

Australia’s overall performance in the final was remarkable, as they restricted India to 240 runs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (66), and Rohit Sharma (47) were the big scorers.

Despite early strikes by Indian bowlers, Australia was pushed to 47/3 at one stage. However, Travis Head came through with 192 runs for the 4th wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) to help his team win. Travis Head, the finalist, scored 137.

This also ended India’s 10-game winning streak in the 2023 World Cup and it was a sad ending for their brilliant run in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma Captain, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah Amongst Indians In ICC Team Of ODI World Cup 2023

The ICC Team of the Tournament 2023 featured India’s Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. He made 597 runs with one century and 3 fifties to his name. Apart from him, 5 other Indians were named in the XI.

Virat Kohli topped the charts with 765 runs with 3 centuries and 6 fifties to his name. KL Rahul made 452 runs and kept brilliantly for India throughout the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was also named for his 16 wickets and 120 runs. Mohammad Shami topped the bowling charts with 24 wickets to his name and Jasprit Bumrah shined with 20 wickets at 18.65.

The other players in the XI was now retired Quinton De Kock, who hit 4 centuries in the CWC 2023 and made 594 runs. Daryl Mitchell had a dream run in the World Cup with 552 runs to his name. Glenn Maxwell hit the highest score in the tournament, 201*. Dilshan Madushanka was the lone shining star in Sri Lanka’s abysmal campaign with 20 wickets.

Adam Zampa shined with the ball, picking 23 wickets and equaling Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 23 wickets in a single World Cup.

The selection panel consisted of Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Shane Watson (Commentators), Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager, Cricket) and Sunil Vaidya (Journalist, Ahmedabad Mirror).

ICC Team of Tournament for ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Shami, Gerald Coetzee.