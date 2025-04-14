Global betting company 1xBet and cricket fans watched with bated breath as IPL 2025 started with thrilling action. The opening matches of the new season delivered several surprises: playoff contenders Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 4 out of their first 5 games and dropped to the bottom of the standings, while Delhi Capitals won their first three clashes and soared to the top of the table.

The much-anticipated return of the Indian Premier League lit up with the emergence of young stars Priyansh Arya and Vignesh Puthur, and it also brought plenty of sensations for cricket admirers worldwide.

During the IPL 2025 season, fans have a unique opportunity to combine pleasure with excitement: enjoy world-class cricket matches and win prizes in the large-scale Indian League Carnival tournament, which has a prize pool of ₹1 crore. All new users can also claim an improved welcome bonus of up to 300%, according to their first deposit amount.

In this overview, we’ve gathered the key highlights from the start of IPL 2025. We will discuss the championship’s major sensations, the struggles of the giants, and the standout individual performances of the best cricketers.

A bright start for Delhi Capitals, stability from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and trouble for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ahead of the season, global betting company 1xBet conducted a fan poll to determine which team would receive the most support. The sympathies of cricket lovers showed the following distribution:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (28.5%)

Mumbai Indians (21.6%)

Chennai Super Kings (20.4%)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.3%)

Kolkata Knight Riders (6.4%)

The first matches of IPL 2025 delivered surprises that neither experts nor fans could have predicted. The season promises to be thrilling, with suspense expected to last until the final innings.

The Delhi Capitals franchise was a major sensation at the start of the season. While experts were cautiously optimistic about the club’s chances, it defied expectations by winning its first three games and topping the table with an impressive NRR of +1.257.

DC has the Gujarat Titans breathing down its neck. The Gujarat Titans team’s management promised its fans a spot in the playoffs, and under Ashish Nehra’s guidance, the squad has met the expectations of its loyal supporters. Titans are in second place with 3 wins in 4 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completes the top three. After last year’s quarterfinal defeat, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, aims for a place in the top two, which would give it an advantage in the playoffs. This season, the ambitious team will try to secure its first-ever championship. Punjab Kings also show a stable performance. The squad has secured its place in the top 4 and is one step away from the standings’ summit.

Fans had higher expectations for the most decorated clubs in the championship: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. At the start of the season, the five-time IPL champions lost four out of five games and are currently bottom of the table.

Despite a bright victory in the season’s first clash with an impressive 286/6 (the second-highest score in the IPL history), Sunrisers Hyderabad slowed down, losing the next 4 matches. Losing 12 wickets in powerplay over five games is a worrying signal. So far, the team is at the bottom of the standings, but all clubs still have time to correct their mistakes.

Individual performances at the start of the season: Marsh’s consistency and the precision of Mohammed Siraj

At the start of the season, Mohammed Siraj became the embodiment of high precision and speed. His move to Gujarat Titans unexpectedly turned out to be the perfect scenario for continuing his career. Siraj took nine wickets in four games and became the star of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The clash against Rajasthan turned into Klaasen’s showcase. Heinrich had the best strike rate among his teammates (242.86) and scored 34 runs.

At the beginning of the season, Heinrich Klaasen etched his name into the league’s Hall of Fame. He scored 1000 runs, achieving this in just 594 balls. It’s the second-fastest in IPL history, with only Andre Russell reaching 1000 runs quicker.

In addition, a few words should be said about the young talents who have already shown their potential in the first matches of the championship. Priyansh Arya from Punjab Kings has 103 runs, while Vignesh Puthur took three wickets in his debut game, confirming his status as the rising star of Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Marsh’s consistency continues to impress the supporters of Lucknow Super Giants. The Australian scored 265 runs, securing second place in the top scorers’ race, while Nicholas Pooran leads the IPL 2025 top scorers with 288 runs in 5 matches. Moreover, the left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper has shown the precision of an elite and accurate striker, with a remarkable strike rate of 225.00.

The culmination of IPL 2025 is still to come

Vivid performances, tournament intrigue, and bright debuts of young players show that we have a fascinating championship with an unpredictable outcome ahead of us.

Leading cricket experts, including Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, and Rohan Gavaskar, have mentioned in their pre-season predictions that Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favorites to qualify for the playoffs. However, these clubs are at the bottom of the standings and experiencing performance issues.

It is a unique moment for those who follow the Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings teams. Although these squads have never won a trophy, they now seem strong, motivated, and, most importantly, structurally balanced. The new captains bring fresh approaches, while the young players prove they are ready to perform at the highest level.

We continue to follow the IPL 2025 events with the fans and will surely provide further coverage of this unpredictable season’s progress. 1xBet is the place to bet on the IPL, and millions of players choose this platform because of transparent conditions and lucrative bonuses.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.