Action On The PCB’s Complaint On Ahmedabad Crowd Behaviour Is Doubtful – Report

The ICC is unlikely to take action on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s complaint on allegedly obnoxious crowd behaviour during the high-octane ODI World Cup match against India in Narendra Modi Stadium because the anti-discrimination law only applies to individuals and excludes groups.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, was filled with supporters for the Men in Blue, and the Pakistani players may have felt the pressure during the high-stakes match in Ahmedabad as there were only three Pakistani-American fans present in the Stadium.

When Mohammed Rizwan was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed, some spectators yelled religious taunts at him, which prompted the PCB to file a complaint with the organization that oversees the sport.

According to the reports in PTI, it is thought that the ICC has received the complaint and is investigating its nature and potential further steps. It is important to consider the relative context of PCB’s complaint about “inappropriate behaviour.”

“The ICC takes every complaint very seriously but code is about individuals. I don’t know what exactly is PCB looking at but it will be very difficult to take any tangible action,” on condition of anonymity, an experienced official who has served for both the BCCI and the ICC informed PTI.

“The ICC may identify individuals if there are charges of racism but if thousands of people are shouting a slogan, what can you do? No player was injured by any ‘missile’ hurled from the gallery? A partisan crowd is expected. That’s the pressure of elite sport,” the official stated.

The intense game between India and Pakistan went beyond what was happening on the field. Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistani team, said after the game that the local fans had only chanted for India and questioned whether the match was under the control of the ICC or BCCI.

“Look, I’d be lying if I said it did. It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often tonight,” Mickey Arthur said.

As always, the clash between India and Pakistan attracted a lot of media attention over the last few days. However, given that Pakistan provided no resistance to its opponents in any respect, they fell short of expectations and the Men in Green will look to return to the winning ways when they take on Australia in their next game.