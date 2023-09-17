SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Bowling A Little Flatter, Not Giving That Much Air – Sunil Gavaskar Analyzes Kuldeep Yadav’s Bowling Strategies In The Continental Event

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Bowling A Little Flatter, Not Giving That Much Air &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Analyzes Kuldeep Yadav&#8217;s Bowling Strategies In The Continental Event

Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his impressive bowling performance in the Asia Cup 2023, where he showed off high-calibre spin bowling against the best batters in the competition. The 28-year-old took nine wickets in India’s four matches, making him the top wicket-taker from India in the tournament.

The left-arm spinner has shown the ability to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs, which has provided a different dimension to India’s bowling, Yadav was key to India’s dominance as he shut out the entire middle overs by keeping line and length tight in the game and could be important to the team’s success in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Kuldeep Yadav for his brilliance with the ball in the Asia Cup 2023 and feels that bowling a little flatter in the middle overs has helped him to get the ball spin off the surface, which makes it difficult for the batters to play him.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“Kuldeep has shown that he can make a difference. Wrist spin, whether it is right-arm or left-arm, can get you wickets. And wickets are the best dot balls in limited-overs cricket. Also, the fact that he is bowling a little flatter, not giving that much air, getting the ball to spin, makes him difficult to play,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Kuldeep Yadav was rested for the Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Friday and would walk into the playing 11 for the finals against the home team in the previous encounter between both sides Kuldeep picked up 4 wickets in the game including the crucial wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka.

Unless The Pitch Is Flat And There Is Not Much Turn, Don’t Look To Loft Him – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Indian batters should use their feet well against the threatening young spinner Dunith Wellalage, who ripped the Indian batting lineup in the previous clash as he claimed a five-wicket haul against the higher-ranked Indian team.

Dunith Wellalage
Dunith Wellalage Credits: Twitter

“I think they would try and get to the pitch of the ball as quickly as possible. It’s not an easy wicket to always toss the ball up. But every time he gives the ball a little bit of air, drive him with quick footwork. Unless the pitch is flat and there is not much turn, don’t look to loft him. Make him think,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Wellalage was the standout performer for the team in the clash against India picking up a 5-wicket haul apart from a valuable knock with the bat, as he remained unbeaten in the game 42 off 46 balls and would look to put up another match-winning performance against India in grand final on Sunday.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Dunith Wellalage

India National Cricket Team

Kuldeep Yadav

Sunil Gavaskar

