Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi said that the Indian team’s refusal to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 would impact the forthcoming ICC tournaments hosted by the two neighbouring nations in the future, as Pakistan is also slated to host the comeback tournament Champions Trophy in 2025.

The tussle between India and Pakistan over the 2023 Asia Cup is growing amidst the tournament scheduled to play in three months the Asian Cricket Council has not finalized the venue of the high-octane tournament as the BCCI president Jay Shah has already announced that India won’t be visiting Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup citing the security reason and political tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Najam Sethi said that if India wishes they can accept the hybrid model, where both teams can play their ICC games in different countries going forward, and said that Men in Green can play the 2023 ODI World Cup games in Bangladesh or other neutral venues and similarly India can play the 2025 Champions trophy in other neutral venues.

“If India now wants to have a neutral venue and accepts the hybrid model, then we’ll use the same hybrid model in the World Cup. Pakistan can play its World Cup matches in Dhaka or any other venue to which India agrees, and similarly in the Champions Trophy. So all the other countries can come and play in Pakistan but India can play at a neutral venue. So this is a model that goes forward and resolves this political logjam,” Najam Sethi said.

Sri Lanka is reportedly set to host the Asia Cup 2023 this year and it will be interesting to see whether Pakistan participate in the event if it is moved out of the country.

If The ACC Insists That All Games Are To be Held At One Venue, We Shall Not Play The Asia Cup – Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi revealed that the hybrid model needs to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council, said that no decision taken regarding the Asia Cup 2023, and added that Pakistan will not play in the Asia Cup if the tournament is moved out of their country

“No decision has yet been taken about whether it will be the UAE or Sri Lanka, or it could be a third venue. We don’t know. The first question is, is the hybrid model that we’ve proposed acceptable? Are we going to play by those rules? If the ACC insists that all games are to be held at one venue, we shall not play the Asia Cup,” Najam Sethi added.

. “We have come to India twice since 2008 to play matches. India has not come to Pakistan. We didn’t object because we thought yes, it’s true that the security situation in Pakistan is a problem.

As of now, all the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan are suspended due to political reasons. The arch-rivals do not play any bilateral series against each other and only take on each other during ICC events or Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between the two sides happened during 2012/13 after which the two teams met only during the ICC events.