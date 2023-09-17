SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports

The central contract of the Pakistan players for the year 2022-23 has expired on June 30th and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn’t revealed the details of the new contract as the demands in the contract are fully agreed. These negotiations have been going on for a long time and senior players have made a number of demands, including better salary.

It was reported few cricketers were informed that they would only take up the contract if they were allowed to play in the franchise leagues around the globe. Star Pakistan players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to earn a whopping PKR 4.5 million a month as a retainer which will be four times higher than that of last year.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to be category A with players playing across the formats. Category B players are set to earn PKR 3 million while Category C and D will get between PKR 0.75-1.5 million.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The hike has come into place after ICC’s new revenue distribution model and PCB would be wary of the fact that many players may potentially move towards the global leagues as that can give them huge financial stability as the demand for the top quality players to play franchise cricket is very high.

Pakistan Cricket Board believes that certain players are more focused on competing in leagues, earning lucrative contracts, and participating in leagues than they are in giving their all during international cricket. Even a senior player who had been refused NOCs to play in the global T20 leagues had declared a few months prior that he would not accept a contract with the PCB.

PCB is expected to make a vital change in the central contract by introducing multi-year deals for their players and increasing the match fees and contracts to retain the top players of the country to play for the nation in forthcoming years.

The major talking point in renewing the contract was the participation of the Pakistan players in the overseas franchise leagues, as PCB has accepted the players’ request of allowing them to participate in the T20 leagues with some demands in place, concerning playing for the Pakistan team in the International games.

Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

