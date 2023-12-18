AUS vs PAK: David Warner’s Century In The 1st Innings Won Us The Test In Perth – Ian Healy Hails Warner For His Brilliant Batting

Former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy backs Australian veteran opener David Warner to play one more year of test cricket after his match-winning century against Pakistan on the 1st test of the three-match series. The 36-year-old scored his 26th century on his farewell test series on the home conditions.

Australian opener David Warner silenced his critics with a spectacular century against Pakistan. After getting plaudits from the audience, Warner celebrated the century with his usual joyous hop, and he added a distinctive touch by placing his fingers on his lips throughout the celebration and played a pivotal role in the team’s victory.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast, Ian Healy believes David Warner’s performance in difficult conditions has won the test for the team, and he praised him for batting effectively in Perth to put his team in a comfortable position against the Men in Green.

“That 160 he made in the first innings won us a Test in Perth, It wasn’t easy. I looked at it from afar on Thursday afternoon and I said, ‘Oh, jeez, I wouldn’t like to be Pakistan’, they are going to feel about a foot shorter than they actually are tomorrow afternoon not knowing how difficult the conditions were”.

“I like the way Michael Slater made tough second innings batting conditions look. Mark Waugh could also make a mockery out of tough conditions, but David Warner was outstanding. What I love about him is his durability,” Ian Healy said.

Australia defeated Pakistan by 360 runs in the opening Test of the series in Perth, putting on a stunning all-round effort. After setting Pakistan a 450-run target for the second innings, Australia annihilated them for 89 runs to claim a resounding victory.

Pakistan arrived in Australia with an undefeated record to kick off the new World Test Championship 2025 cycle, having won both away Tests against Sri Lanka in July. However, they were unable to produce in away conditions against a strong Australian side.

David Warner Can Go Another Year For Mine Until He Doesn’t Want To Play Anymore – Ian Healy

Ian Healy praised David Warner for maintaining his fitness in the game, admitting that he had some difficult times with the Australian test team over the last three years, and feels that he can continue playing the game for the next year if he plays like he did against Pakistan.

“We all know how fit he must be because he’s maintained his pace between wickets. just love the way that he kept going and his feet moved. This is the bit I agree about Mitchell Johnson and what he said about, Why have a swansong, your last three years hasn’t been very good and now you’re picking the way you can retire”.

“But if he bats like that, he can go another year for mine until he doesn’t want to play anymore. That’s what he’s been missing in Test cricket, that footwork, balance, and real bat speed when he needed it,” Ian Healy added.

The southpaw has averaged less than 30 with the bat and only one century in 25 Test matches since the start of the 2021 season, as well as having poor red-ball figures. However, the Australian opener began his farewell series with a high-scoring brilliant century against the Men in Green in the first test and would be keen to continue his fine form going forward in the series.