AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali Ruled Out Of The Test Series Against Australia Due To Acute Appendicitis

Veteran Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan’s series against Australia, adding to Pakistan’s bowling troubles ahead of Boxing Day in Melbourne. The 37-year-old, who did not play in the opening Test in Perth suffered abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital on Friday.

Noman Ali was part of the Pakistan squad for the three-match test series against Australia as a backup spinner for Abrar Ahmed. Abrar, suffered an injury during the tour game, forcing him to miss the first Test. Sajid Khan was flown in as a backup, but he arrived too late to participate in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported that Noman Ali experienced significant abdominal pain and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, which forced him to miss the remaining two games against Australia.

“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in an emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. On the surgeon’s advice, he underwent a Laparoscopic Appendectomy today,” A PCB Statement.

In the first Test, Pakistan batted first without a specialist spinner, with Agha Salman supplying off-spin. While the PCB made no mention of Noman’s inability to play at the time. Sajid is the only specialist spinner in Pakistan whose fitness is certain. Pakistan is slated to send a spinner in the second Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced harsh criticism for failing to manage the workload of players after Khurrum Shahzad suffered a catastrophic rib cage injury following his brilliant debut against the Baggy Greens. Since they arrived in Australia, Pakistan has lost Abrar Ahmed and Khurrum Shahzad due to injury.

Khurram Shahzad stunned everyone by taking five wickets in Perth on his debut, including the prized wicket of Steve Smith in both innings. However, Pakistan stated on Thursday that he would return home due to a stress fracture in his left rib, which is more prevalent in rowers than cricketers.

His absence worsens Pakistan’s growing bowling injury worries. As prospective replacements for Shahzad, Pakistan has Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr on their squad. Pakistan is behind 1-0 in the series after losing by 360 runs in Perth. They have not won a Test match in Australia since 1995.