AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman – Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Test skipper Shan Masood has disclosed the team’s batting order strategy for the upcoming visit to Australia. The Men In Green will be eyeing to develop a good team with a focus on doing well in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

A lot of things have changed since Pakistan’s exit from the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from the leadership position after the team’s poor performance in the marquee event. Pakistan has appointed Shan Masood as the Test Skipper, with new coaching staff being brought into the team after the exit of the old coaching setup.

During the pre-match press conference, Shan Masood highlighted the stability of the Test team. He specifically mentioned the opening pair of Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique in preparation for the Test series against Australia. Masood also expressed his admiration for Babar Azam’s outstanding performance in securing the No. 4 spot in the Pakistan team and his excitement for Saim Ayub joining the longer format of the game.

“Our Test team has been a settled unit. The opening combination of Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique has been representing Pakistan for more than a year now. They have given a lot of performances. After the retirement of Azhar Ali, I have mostly played at number three spot in domestic and international cricket. This is the top three in our plans.”

“Babar Azam is our best batsman. No one would disturb his batting position, which is the number four spot. You make your team around the team’s best batsman, Saim Ayub is an exciting prospect and he has been rewarded for his attacking approach in domestic cricket. He will get a chance if needed,” Shan Masood said.

The Test series against Australia is set from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled from 12 to 21 January 2024 Pakistan will be looking to put their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 behind to get themselves ready for the forthcoming ICC events.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.