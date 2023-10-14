ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Defending champions England will face Afghanistan in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ENG vs AFG match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (October 15). The match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).
England began their title defence in a poor fashion. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a humiliating 9-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But they bounced back in style in the very following game by registering a thumping 137-run win over Bangladesh in Dharamsala.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost both of their games. In their World Cup-opener, they lost against Bangladesh by six wickets after being dismissed for a modest total of 156. It was followed by a 8-wicket defeat to India in Delhi. Afghanistan did well to score 272 but had no answer with the ball as India chased down the total in just 35 overs.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
|Article Title
|ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|England vs Afghanistan
|Series name
|ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|15-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
England: W, L, W, W, W
Afghanistan: L, L, L, L, L
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The venue has already hosted two games in the ongoing competition. And both the games have showed that the ground is a batsman’s paradise. In the game first, South Africa scored 428 runs before Sri Lanka scored 326. In the second game, Afghanistan scored 272 before India chased it down in just 35 overs. Expect another high-scoring game at the venue.
Arun Jaitley Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|28
|Matches Won by Home Side
|14 (50.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|7 (25.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|6 (21.43%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|13 (46.43%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|14 (50.00%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|11 (39.29%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|16 (57.14%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|1 (3.57%)
|Highest Team Innings
|428/5 (South Africa)
|Lowest Team Innings
|99 (South Africa)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|281/4 (Sri Lanka)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|31.49
|Average Runs per Over
|5.03
|Average Score Batting First
|238
England Dream11:
Bench:
Afghanistan Dream11:
Bench:
|Captain
|Jonny Bairstow & Reece Topley
|Vice-captain
|Rashid Khan & Azmatullah Omarzai
Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rahmat Shah
Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers – Reece Topley (vc), Rashid Khan
Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan
Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers – Reece Topley (c), Rashid Khan (vc), Chris Woakes
Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.
