ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM

Defending champions England will face Afghanistan in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ENG vs AFG match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (October 15). The match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).

England began their title defence in a poor fashion. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a humiliating 9-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But they bounced back in style in the very following game by registering a thumping 137-run win over Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost both of their games. In their World Cup-opener, they lost against Bangladesh by six wickets after being dismissed for a modest total of 156. It was followed by a 8-wicket defeat to India in Delhi. Afghanistan did well to score 272 but had no answer with the ball as India chased down the total in just 35 overs.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

ENG vs AFG Match details:

Article TitleENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenEngland vs Afghanistan
Series nameICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date15-Oct-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney+Hotstar

ENG vs AFG: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: W, L, W, W, W

Afghanistan: L, L, L, L, L

ENG vs AFG: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The venue has already hosted two games in the ongoing competition. And both the games have showed that the ground is a batsman’s paradise. In the game first, South Africa scored 428 runs before Sri Lanka scored 326. In the second game, Afghanistan scored 272 before India chased it down in just 35 overs. Expect another high-scoring game at the venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium stats:

Matches Played28
Matches Won by Home Side14 (50.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side7 (25.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side6 (21.43%)
Matches Won Batting First13 (46.43%)
Matches Won Batting Second14 (50.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss11 (39.29%)
Matches Won Losing Toss16 (57.14%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result1 (3.57%)
Highest Team Innings428/5 (South Africa)
Lowest Team Innings99 (South Africa)
Highest Run Chase Achieved281/4 (Sri Lanka)
Average Runs per Wicket31.49
Average Runs per Over5.03
Average Score Batting First238

ENG vs AFG: Playing 11

England Dream11:

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Dawid Malan
  • Joe Root
  • Harry Brook
  • Jos Buttler (c & wk)
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Sam Curran
  • Chris Woakes
  • Adil Rashid
  • Mark Wood
  • Reece Topley

Bench:

  • Moeen Ali
  • Gus Atkinson
  • Ben Stokes
  • David Willey

Afghanistan Dream11:

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)
  • Ibrahim Zadran
  • Rahmat Shah
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Naveen-ul-Haq
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bench:

  • Riaz Hassan
  • Ikram Alikhil
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Abdul Rahman

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainJonny Bairstow & Reece Topley
Vice-captainRashid Khan & Azmatullah Omarzai

ENG vs AFG Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rahmat Shah

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley (vc), Rashid Khan

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley (c), Rashid Khan (vc), Chris Woakes

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

