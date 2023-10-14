ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Defending champions England will face Afghanistan in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ENG vs AFG match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (October 15). The match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).

England began their title defence in a poor fashion. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a humiliating 9-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But they bounced back in style in the very following game by registering a thumping 137-run win over Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost both of their games. In their World Cup-opener, they lost against Bangladesh by six wickets after being dismissed for a modest total of 156. It was followed by a 8-wicket defeat to India in Delhi. Afghanistan did well to score 272 but had no answer with the ball as India chased down the total in just 35 overs.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

ENG vs AFG Match details:

Article Title ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England vs Afghanistan Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 15-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs AFG: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: W, L, W, W, W

Afghanistan: L, L, L, L, L

ENG vs AFG: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The venue has already hosted two games in the ongoing competition. And both the games have showed that the ground is a batsman’s paradise. In the game first, South Africa scored 428 runs before Sri Lanka scored 326. In the second game, Afghanistan scored 272 before India chased it down in just 35 overs. Expect another high-scoring game at the venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium stats:

Matches Played 28 Matches Won by Home Side 14 (50.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 7 (25.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 6 (21.43%) Matches Won Batting First 13 (46.43%) Matches Won Batting Second 14 (50.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 11 (39.29%) Matches Won Losing Toss 16 (57.14%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 1 (3.57%) Highest Team Innings 428/5 (South Africa) Lowest Team Innings 99 (South Africa) Highest Run Chase Achieved 281/4 (Sri Lanka) Average Runs per Wicket 31.49 Average Runs per Over 5.03 Average Score Batting First 238

ENG vs AFG: Playing 11

England Dream11:

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Jos Buttler (c & wk)

Liam Livingstone

Sam Curran

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood

Reece Topley

Bench:

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Ben Stokes

David Willey

Afghanistan Dream11:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)

Mohammad Nabi

Najibullah Zadran

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Naveen-ul-Haq

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bench:

Riaz Hassan

Ikram Alikhil

Noor Ahmad

Abdul Rahman

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Jonny Bairstow & Reece Topley Vice-captain Rashid Khan & Azmatullah Omarzai

ENG vs AFG Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rahmat Shah

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley (vc), Rashid Khan

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley (c), Rashid Khan (vc), Chris Woakes

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.