This year has been an important one for 1xPartners in India, with over 5,000 new participants joining the 1xBet affiliate programme. An increasing number of entrepreneurs are choosing 1xPartners thanks to its straightforward terms and the real potential for stable long-term earnings.

One of the main trends this year has been the Revenue Share model. In this format, members can receive passive income as commissions from a player’s spending throughout their entire lifetime on the platform. In other words, a 1xPartners participant’s earnings are not limited – the more active the players they bring to 1xBet, the higher their income. Each partner has access to an analytics dashboard in their personal account, where all key metrics can be easily tracked.

Thanks to modern marketing tools and an effective cooperation model, affiliates from India have shown impressive results. Some of them have earned annual incomes ranging from $500,000 to $1,000,000. 1xPartners participants successfully test different strategies that bring solid earnings even outside major events, such as the IPL. For example, in June, one member received a weekly income of $36,996.76 under the Revenue Share model.

A key factor in 1xPartners’ growth in 2025 is the ease of starting and ongoing support. Each newcomer is assigned a personal manager who advises them at every stage of cooperation. The 1xPartners team provides training materials and market insights, helping members to get their business started from the ground up with ease.

People with different backgrounds become 1xPartners. Some come after trying content on YouTube and Telegram, while others focus on learning SEO. Yet all of them find the 1xBet affiliate programme to offer suitable conditions for running an online business. It is also worth noting that the 1xPartners team recently launched an updated version of the official website to make members’ work even more convenient.

1xPartners regularly runs generous promos and encourages its participants to grow. One of the most popular campaigns this year was the India Affiliate Raffle, with a $20,000 prize pool, held during the IPL. More than 100 members took part, staying active week after week and competing for the cash prize.

In 2025, 1xBet strengthened its leading position in key regions. The brand’s team attended major international exhibitions, including SiGMA Asia, SBC Summit, ICE Barcelona, IGB Live, and Affiliate World Dubai. The most successful 1xPartners were invited to the brand’s VIP parties held during the conferences in London, Lisbon, and Barcelona. They had the chance to meet in a relaxed setting and enjoy performances by global stars, such as Black Eyed Peas and Hurts.

The professional community highly appreciated the contribution of 1xBet and 1xPartners to the iGaming industry. The betting brand received eight awards, including Best Casino Operator 2025 (SiGMA Euro-Med Awards), Best Sportsbook Operator 2025 (SiGMA Americas), and Best User Experience 2025 (SiGMA Central Europe 2025). The Marketing Campaign of the Year (SBC Awards Europe) title for the collaboration with FIBA is particularly noteworthy, as it confirmed the company’s elite status in the world of sport and reached more than 42 million fans worldwide. 1xPartners was also nominated twice for the Best Affiliate Programme award.

1xPartners from the international bookmaker 1xBet continue to expand its global presence and create the best conditions for its participants. Become part of a large, successful team and earn alongside market leaders!

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organisations. The company’s ambassador in India is the famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.