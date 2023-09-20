ICC Confirms New York As A Venue For 2024 T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to announce a 34,000-seat portable stadium roughly 30 miles east of New York City as one of the venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies. The stadium will be built in East Meadow, a hamlet on Long Island, some 30 miles east of Manhattan, in the 930-acre Eisenhower Park.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, it is believed that the facility in New York will also host the highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The announcement is expected to be made soon after serious negotiations between the ICC and New York City officials for the development of an arena in Van Cortlandt Park.

ICC has been very curious and concerned about the US cricketing infrastructure. For their debut season, MLC did open their 15,000-seat flagship stadium in Dallas, but aside from that venue and Central Broward Park in Miami, the nation does not yet have any other permanent floodlit state-of-the-art cricket facilities and they will look to improve infrastructure in the country before the start of World Cup in the USA.

The ICC’s priority was to host the high-profile India-Pakistan match in New York City. The lack of USA preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup is a topic of increasing discussion, as the region’s poor infrastructure continues to be of concern.

It was a historic moment for the USA which is still trying to establish a cricket culture in its sporting ecosystem despite being the first country to be accorded the status of an associate member of the ICC decades ago.

Florida’s Fort Lauderhill ground, which had hosted a few India versus West Indies T20 games last year would remain an obvious choice of the venue alongside Morrisville, Dallas, and New York being the other options to host the matches.

Earlier it was reported that broadcasters, who have made significant amounts of investments for the forthcoming media rights cycle, were unable to stop the International Cricket Council (ICC) from hosting the 2024 T20 World in the USA, where hosting the first-class games even seems to be challenging at the moment.

A record 20 teams will fight it out for the World Cup. The eight top-performing teams at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia alongside hosts USA and West Indies will automatically qualify for the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament.