IND vs AFG: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Set To Become First Cricketer To Achieve This Unique Feat Against Afghanistan In Second T20I Game

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to make history in India’s second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The 36-year-old will become the first male cricketer to play 150 T20Is. The Men in Blue won the series opener by six wickets in the 1st T20I in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma, who made his debut for India in 2007 has played 149 T20Is for India so far and scored 3853 runs at a strike rate of 139.15. He became the first cricketer to win 100 T20Is during the series opener and will create another world record during the second match. Ireland skipper Paul Stirling is second on the list with 134 T20I appearances to his name.

In the 1st T20, India captain Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first male cricketer to win 100 T20I matches. This was Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s first white-ball match since India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

Only England’s seasoned Danni Wyatt (111) has won more Twenty20 Internationals than Rohit. Meanwhile, the Indian captain is tied with Australians Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry (100).

Rohit Sharma, who is India’s second-highest run-getter in T20Is, will also have the opportunity to become the country’s leading run-scorer as captain in the second match. The 36-year-old is presently ranked second with 1527 runs in 52 T20Is. He still needs 44 runs to break Virat Kohli’s record. The Indian batting maestro scored 1570 runs in 50 Twenty20 Internationals as India’s captain.

Rohit took over as India’s full-time T20I captain in November 2021 and is on track to break MS Dhoni’s record of 42 T20I victories as captain. Rohit has won 40 of 52 T20Is, and if India defeats the Afghanistan team in the next two games.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma made an outstanding batting performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2023, providing India with a flying start at the start of each inning. He was the second-leading run scorer, with 597 runs at a 54.27 average and a 125.95 strikeout percentage. Despite winning the league stage, the Men in Blue were unable to win the premier event on home turf.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL performance has been underwhelming in recent years, and he hadn’t played a T20I in over a year before facing Afghanistan in Mohali. Despite having altered his style of gameplay for the ODI World Cup, the Mumbai-born batter would like to recapture his form in the shorter version of the game heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.