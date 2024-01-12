IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Creates History By Becoming The First Player To Win 100 T20I Matches

India captain Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the first men’s player to win 100 T20I matches. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the opening T20I of their three-match series on Thursday, January 11 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This was Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s first white-ball encounter since India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia in November 2023. Only England’s seasoned Danni Wyatt (111) has won more T20Is than Rohit. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper is tied with Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry (100).

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who returned to T20I cricket after the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, had a forgetful evening with the bat. The 36-year-old was involved in a terrible mix-up with fellow opener Shubman Gill, resulting in a run-out off the second ball of the second innings, and looked upset on his way to the dressing room.

Players To Win Most Matches in Men’s T20Is:

Rohit Sharma: 100

Shoaib Malik: 86

Virat Kohli: 73

Mohammad Hafeez: 70

Mohammad Nabi: 70

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma delivered a superb batting performance in the recently ended World Cup 2023, giving India flying starts at the start of the innings. He was the second-leading run scorer, with 597 runs at a 54.27 average and 125.95 strike rate. Despite winning the league stage, the Men in Blue wasn’t able to win the marquee event on home soil.

Rohit Sharma’s performance in the IPL has been disappointing in recent years, and he hadn’t played a T20I in over a year before the Afghanistan game. Although he reinvented his game for the ODI World Cup, the Mumbai-born batter would be keen on regaining his form in the shorter format of the game.

Coming into the 1st game, Afghanistan set India a 159-run target in the 1st T20I following a quick-fire innings from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. In reply, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma were India’s heroes as they chased down the target with six wickets and 15 balls remaining.

The left-handed all-rounder scored an unbroken 60 off 40 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes, while also taking the important wicket of Afghanistan’s captain, and was named player of the match for his match-winning effort with both bat and ball. With this victory, India now leads the three-match T20I series 1-0 and will take Afghanistan in the Second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.