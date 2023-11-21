IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

Veteran Australian opener David Warner is set to miss the five-match T20 series against India, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday after the team’s brilliant victory over the host nations in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The 37-year-old was initially named in the Australian squad for the five-match series and was replaced by Aaron Hardie.

David Warner was Australia’s standout player at the 2023 ODI World Cup, topping the run-scoring charts with 535 runs. The Left-handed opener will return home to prepare for the Test series against Pakistan in December and January, which could be his final series in the longer format of the game.

“Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said.

The T20I team now includes Aaron Hardie, a fast-bowling all-rounder who debuted for Australia earlier this year in South Africa. In addition, Spencer Johnson has been replaced by Kane Richardson, who is still healing hamstring injury.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald will also take a break before the commencement of the summer Test series against Pakistan in Perth on December 14. The senior team will be led by assistant coach Andre Borovec for the first time in the five-match Twenty20 International series against India.

Five senior players Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green are already rested from the series with wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade leading the team in the five-match T20 series.

In the run-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the Caribbean, Mitchell Marsh has been tipped to take over as full-time captain of the T20I team following the series. To qualify for the global T20 title, Australia will also play a three-match series in February 2024 against the West Indies and New Zealand.

The upcoming five-match T20I series will be the first assignment for India and Australia after the high-octane ODI World Cup 2023. Both sides will view it as an opportunity to begin setting the foundation for their 2024 T20 World Cup preparation after a poor performance in the previous T20 World Cup.

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa