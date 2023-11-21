IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

Avinash T
Nov 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM

IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

Veteran Australian opener David Warner is set to miss the five-match T20 series against India, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday after the team’s brilliant victory over the host nations in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The 37-year-old was initially named in the Australian squad for the five-match series and was replaced by Aaron Hardie.

David Warner was Australia’s standout player at the 2023 ODI World Cup, topping the run-scoring charts with 535 runs. The Left-handed opener will return home to prepare for the Test series against Pakistan in December and January, which could be his final series in the longer format of the game.

“Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said.

Glenn Maxwell And David Warner
Glenn Maxwell And David Warner Credits: Twitter

The T20I team now includes Aaron Hardie, a fast-bowling all-rounder who debuted for Australia earlier this year in South Africa. In addition, Spencer Johnson has been replaced by Kane Richardson, who is still healing hamstring injury.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald will also take a break before the commencement of the summer Test series against Pakistan in Perth on December 14. The senior team will be led by assistant coach Andre Borovec for the first time in the five-match Twenty20 International series against India.

Five senior players Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green are already rested from the series with wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade leading the team in the five-match T20 series.

Australia Cricket Team In Practice Session
Australia Cricket Team In Practice Session Credits: Twitter

In the run-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the Caribbean, Mitchell Marsh has been tipped to take over as full-time captain of the T20I team following the series. To qualify for the global T20 title, Australia will also play a three-match series in February 2024 against the West Indies and New Zealand.

The upcoming five-match T20I series will be the first assignment for India and Australia after the high-octane ODI World Cup 2023. Both sides will view it as an opportunity to begin setting the foundation for their 2024 T20 World Cup preparation after a poor performance in the previous T20 World Cup.

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Think Pat Cummins Shocked Everyone A Bit With The Call To Bowl&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Tim Paine Hails Australian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Think Pat Cummins Shocked Everyone A Bit With The Call To Bowl…” – Tim Paine Hails Australian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Nov 21, 2023, 2:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Five Or Six Absolute All-time Great Players Of The Australian Team &#8211; Tim Paine
ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Five Or Six Absolute All-time Great Players Of The Australian Team – Tim Paine

Nov 21, 2023, 1:38 PM

AUS vs PAK: Chief Selector Wahab Riaz Provides Injury Update On Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, And Ihsanullah
AUS vs PAK: Chief Selector Wahab Riaz Provides Injury Update On Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, And Ihsanullah

Nov 21, 2023, 12:32 PM

IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss
IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things – Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

Nov 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India
IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

Nov 21, 2023, 10:36 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game &#8211; Shane Warne&#8217;s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral
ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game – Shane Warne’s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral

Nov 20, 2023, 4:21 PM

