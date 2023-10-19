We bring IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as Hosts India will take on Bangladesh in the 17th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will take place on Thursday (October 19) from 02:00 PM (IST).

India have started their campaign in a solid manner and are currently at the top of the points table after winning their first three games. The Men in Blue began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Australia before beating Afghanistan and Pakistan by eight and seven wickets respectively.

Conversely, Bangladesh is currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 1 win and 2 defeats. They began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan before suffering two heavy losses. England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs before New Zealand thrashed them by eight wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs BAN Match details:

Article Title IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India vs Bangladesh Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 19-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs BAN: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, L, W

Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, W

IND vs BAN: Pitch report

The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It will be the first World Cup game at this venue. The venue has hosted 7 ODIs so far and the average total batting first here is 307 runs. One can expect a high-scoring game.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Stadium stats:

Matches Played 7 Matches Won by Home Side 4 (57.14%) Matches Won by Touring Side 3 (42.86%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%) Matches Won Batting First 4 (57.14%) Matches Won Batting Second 3 (42.86%) Matches Won Winning Toss 3 (42.86%) Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (57.14%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 356/7 (India) Lowest Team Innings 232 (India) Highest Run Chase Achieved 356/7 (England) Average Runs per Wicket 38.14 Average Runs per Over 6.1 Average Score Batting First 307

IND vs BAN: Playing 11

India Dream11:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ishan Kishan

Ravichandran Ashwin

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh Dream11:

Litton Das

Tanzid Hasan

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

Mehidy Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Towhid Hridoy

Mahmudullah

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Shoriful Islam

Bench:

Nasum Ahmed

Mahedi Hasan

Hasan Mahmud

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah Vice-Captain Shakib Al Hasan & Mehidy Hasan Miraz

IND vs BAN Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Shoriful Islam

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

