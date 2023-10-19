SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

We bring IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as Hosts India will take on Bangladesh in the 17th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will take place on Thursday (October 19) from 02:00 PM (IST).

India have started their campaign in a solid manner and are currently at the top of the points table after winning their first three games. The Men in Blue began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Australia before beating Afghanistan and Pakistan by eight and seven wickets respectively.

Conversely, Bangladesh is currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 1 win and 2 defeats. They began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan before suffering two heavy losses. England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs before New Zealand thrashed them by eight wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs BAN Match details:

Article Title
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between India vs Bangladesh
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 19-Oct-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs BAN: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, L, W

Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, W

IND vs BAN: Pitch report

The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It will be the first World Cup game at this venue. The venue has hosted 7 ODIs so far and the average total batting first here is 307 runs. One can expect a high-scoring game.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Stadium stats:

Matches Played 7
Matches Won by Home Side 4 (57.14%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 3 (42.86%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 4 (57.14%)
Matches Won Batting Second 3 (42.86%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 3 (42.86%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (57.14%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings 356/7 (India)
Lowest Team Innings 232 (India)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 356/7 (England)
Average Runs per Wicket 38.14
Average Runs per Over 6.1
Average Score Batting First 307

IND vs BAN: Playing 11

India Dream11:

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul (wk)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  • Ishan Kishan
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh Dream11:

  • Litton Das
  • Tanzid Hasan
  • Najmul Hossain Shanto
  • Shakib Al Hasan (C)
  • Mehidy Hasan
  • Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Mahmudullah
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Shoriful Islam

Bench:

  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Hasan Mahmud
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah
Vice-Captain Shakib Al Hasan & Mehidy Hasan Miraz

IND vs BAN Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Shoriful Islam

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming | IND vs BAN Today Match Prediction | IND Playing XI | BAN Playing XI | IND vs BAN Match Preview | IND vs BAN Head to Head | IND vs BAN Pitch and Weather Report 

Watch: IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips

Tagged:

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya

ICC World Cup 2023

IND vs BAN

India National Cricket Team

India vs Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul

Kuldeep Yadav

Litton Das

Mahmudullah

Mehidy Hasan

Mohammed Siraj

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mustafizur Rahman

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma

Shakib al Hasan

Shardul Thakur

Shoriful Islam

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Tanzid Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Towhid Hridoy

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game &#8211; Reports
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game – Reports

Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn&#8217;t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match &#8211; Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli&#8217;s Love For The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

Oct 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla&#8217;s Incredible Record
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla’s Incredible Record

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Didn&#8217;t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul
Didn’t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul

Oct 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket

Oct 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic