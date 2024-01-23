IND vs ENG: I Think He’s Good To Go – Brendon McCullum Provides Fitness Update On Ben Stokes Ahead Of The First Test Against India

England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that England skipper Ben Stokes is ready and raring to go against India in the five-match Test series, starting on January 25. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on the knee after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Ben Stokes has been dealing with knee problems since last year’s Test tour of New Zealand. The England red-ball skipper played with a problematic knee in both the 2023 Ashes and the 2023 World Cup, but only as a batter. He recently underwent surgery to ensure his full fitness for the high-octane Test series in India.

Speaking on BBC ahead of the series, Brendon McCullum praised Ben Stokes’ work ethic in the game and discussed the team’s efforts, particularly the England captain, who had put in a lot of work to become fit for the test series against England.

“He looks like a greyhound. He’s put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal, I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he’s put all the work in, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” Brendon McCullum said.

The England team’s chances of beating India has already taken a severe hit as their star middle-order batter Harry Brook has returned home for personal reasons and will miss the series. They have called Dan Lawrence to replace him on the squad. However, the team would be keen on continuing their aggressive brand of cricket going into the India series.

The forthcoming Test series between India and England promises to be an enthralling one. On the one hand, England has successfully performed well on their Bazball blueprint and emerged victory on the majority of instances in both home and away soil, but it remains to be seen how the visitors do against rank turners in India. To counter India’s spin danger, England held a camp in the UAE to prepare for the spinning conditions before travelling to Hyderabad on January 21.

India is unbeatable at home in Test matches, and they have been clinical over the last decade in the red-ball cricket. The tourists haven’t won a Test series in India in almost a decade. After the Test match in Hyderabad, England will play their next game in Visakhapatnam, followed by their third red-ball match in Rajkot. The following two matches will be played at Ranchi and Dharamshala, respectively.