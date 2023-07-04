Indian selectors are all set to include some fresh blood in the lineup for the forthcoming T20I series against West Indies and Ireland. The West Indies series will be Team India’s first T20I assignment after this year’s IPL and few new faces are likely to be named in the team after impressing in the league.

Team India is all set to name a few fresh faces in the T20I contingent ahead of the five-match series against the West Indies which will be followed by a 3-match Ireland series. India will look to bring some fearless in the team under the leadership of Hardik Pandya to groom them for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The senior players are unlikely to be a part of the T20I squad as they will be given some much-needed rest ahead of this year’s World Cup. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul are unlikely to be part of the squad for the Ireland series. Here are three new faces who might be inducted into the T20 squad vs Ireland.

1. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan has shown the ability to contain the batsmen in the powerplays and variations in the death overs making him one of the best bowlers of the IPL and can be a vital player for the Indian team going forward. The 24-year-old performances were noted by cricket experts and was touted as the player to watch out for the Indian team in the future as he has shown the ability to bowl both with the new ball and in the death overs.

India would try to develop a new crop of fast bowling units to assist experienced pacers going into the next cycle. The left-arm pacer would bring in different variety in the Indian pace attack. The UP pacer is currently on the Indian team’s radar for the Ireland series and the youngster has the potential to become an all-format player for the Indian team in the future

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League and impressed everyone which his fearless approach to batting at the top of the order.

The left-handed opener has scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08 and has hit five half-centuries and one century in the season. He was also named the Emerging Player of the Season.

The Mumbai batter has been touted to make his international debut for India very soon as he has shown promises in domestic cricket in all three formats. Given his form and confidence, the Indian team might be tempted to bring him in for the Ireland series starting in August to groom for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

3. Rinku Singh