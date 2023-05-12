Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is full of praise for the Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for his heroics in this edition of the Indian Premier League and said that the left-handed youngster will surely get an India call-up immediately after the IPL 2023 season.

The 21-year-old has been the standout performer for the 2022 finalist as he once again played an explosive knock of 98 runs off 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings and is the second leading run scorer in this edition of IPL just one run less that of Faf du Plessis.

Ravi Shastri, who is currently part of Star Sports, lauded the RR youngster for his breathtaking performance in this edition of IPL 2023, stating that Jaiswal played some glorious shots against KKR and also lauded him for his technical ability in the footwork and his head position during his batting.

“Jaiswal continues to wow everybody who watches him. In some of his shots through the off-side, the head is absolutely still and the footwork is impeccable. For someone who is 21 years old, he has come up the hard way,” Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

The former Indian World Cup Winner believes that young Jaiswal will get an Indian call-up very soon right after the completion of IPL 2023 as the selectors would have a keen look at his performance in the cash-rich league and feel that he would all formats players for India in the future.

“Immediately (How soon will he get an India call-up?). The selectors would love seeing what they are seeing. They would love to see such a talent after a long wait, someone who is so good across all formats.

In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, The left-handed youngster had no stopping as he smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park to chase down the total 150-run target in just 13.1 overs alongside his Sanju Samson.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Be The First Name Picked In Indian T20 Team – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal will walk into the T20 side as he has shown tremendous potential at the highest level and with the Indian team going through the transition phase under Hardik Pandya with an eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup he may be given the opportunity in the coming series.

“And especially, in white-ball cricket, in T20 cricket, he walks into the side irrespective of who’s there. His will be the first name picked,” Ravi Shastri added.

The 21-year-old has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 and will look to replicate his form in the forthcoming matches for the Sanju Samson-led side as the next two matches will most likely be virtual knockout for them and they will take Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next home game on May 14 in Sawai Mansingh Stadium.