It Is Difficult Wicket To Bowl On To Be Honest, It’s On The Slower Side – Kuldeep Yadav Delighted With His Bowling In The Ongoing World Cup

Indian primary spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed how he set up and plotted the wicket of Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel in the game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Left-arm spinner played provided great control in the game picking up crucial wickets for the team in the middle overs.

The left-arm spinner has shown the ability to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs throughout the World Cup, which has provided a different dimension to India’s bowling. The 28-year-old was key to India’s dominance as he shut out the entire middle overs by keeping the line and length tight in the game alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Kuldeep Yadav said that he watched the videos of Saud Shakeel, where the left-handed batter tried to play a lot of sweep and paddle shots, which worked in his favour in the match and also added that he didn’t try too many things in the game and wanted to keep things tight in the middle overs.

“I have been watching him (Shakeel) sweep a lot or the paddle, so I was trying to keep it wicket to wicket. Luckily I got him,” he said.

“I have been enjoying the World Cup. I knew where to bowl on this pitch. It’s a difficult wicket to bowl on, to be honest, it’s on the slower side. They (Pakistan) were not trying too much, so kept it wicket to wicket varying my pace. First seven overs we didn’t give too much width, they were not trying to do much. Rizwan didn’t sweep me, I was hoping to make him play a bad shot,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

The Indian bowlers decimated Pakistan’s batting order in the most crucial World Cup encounter on Saturday, holding them to 191 in 42.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2/35 and did an excellent job in his supporting cast role in the middle overs.

Unbelievable To Play In Front Of This Crowd – Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav expressed his excitement at the full-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and would have been elated to come on the positive side of the result against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

“Unbelievable to play in front of this crowd. This atmosphere is crazy, playing against Pakistan and seeing close to 90,000 people here,” Kuldeep said of the atmosphere,” Kuldeep Yadav Concluded.

India’s convincing victory over Pakistan ensures that they will remain at the top of the standings as they look to win the ICC ODI World Cup after 12 long years on home soil. The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in their next encounter on October 19th.