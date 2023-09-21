SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan’s Team Management’s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 – Reports

SW Desk

Sep 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM

Members of the Pakistan technical committee Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez thoughtfully pointed out the flaws the Pakistan teams displayed during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. They asked the team management several questions regarding the strategies of the team in the continental event in Sri Lanka.

During a special meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan’s performance was thoroughly analyzed. Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB management committee, headed the meeting with Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, head coach Grant Bradburn, Team director Mickey Arthur, vice-captain Shadab Khan and technical committee members; Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

Examining the performances of Shadab Khan and out-of-sorts opener Fakhar Zaman received a lot of attention in the meeting. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showed his support for the two out-of-form players and sounded confident that they would perform better in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

According to various reports, during the meeting, some of the coaches failed to respond in a way that was satisfactory. The cricket committee pointed out several errors, which the coaches acknowledged but didn’t seem eager to correct in their tactics.

Babar Azam is set to respond, after which the World Cup team will be announced during Pakistan’s team announcement for the marquee tournament. The 28-year-old has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide his team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket has been facing issues related to management and they have appointed the Cricket Technical Committee to recommend the overall structure of cricket in the country. The members of the committee have great experience of playing the game for the country over the years.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Pakistan has always been one of the strongest sides in world cricket and the Men in Green have performed consistently well, especially in white-ball cricket, and the Babar Azam-led side will look to turn things around going into the marquee event in India.

The Men in Green will fancy their chances of coming into the marquee event in India, as they have enough resources in the team to win the championship in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023

Misbah-ul-Haq

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan National Cricket Team

