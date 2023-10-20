NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 19, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Oct 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM
Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be locking horns against each other in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The NED vs SL match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will be taking place on Saturday (October 21) from 10:30 AM (IST).
The Netherlands will have the momentum with them and they will be eying another win in the ongoing competition. The Dutch outfit began their competition with two defeats. They started well with the ball against Pakistan but eventually lost the game by 81 runs. In their second game, they suffered a 99-run defeat against New Zealand.
However, the Scott Edwards-led side bounced back in style by registering a historic 38-run win over South Africa in Dharamsala. It was their first win over a Test playing nation in the World Cup. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have started their campaign with three defeats and their chances of progressing to the semifinal is hanging by a thread. An unexpected defeat against the Netherlands will all but seal their fate.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NED vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.
NED vs SL Match details:
|Article Title
|
NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|21-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
NED vs SL: Team Performance (Most Recent First)
Netherlands: W, L, L, L, W
Sri Lanka: L, L, L, L, W
NED vs SL: Pitch report
The upcoming game between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It will be the third game at this venue. In the last game, Sri Lanka were 157 for 1 before collapsing to 209 all out. Batting will be easier in the first innings and bowlers could have the upper hand in the second half.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|6
|Matches Won by Home Side
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|1 (16.67%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|5 (83.33%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|3 (42.86%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|3 (42.86%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|2 (28.57%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|4 (57.14%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|311/7 (South Africa)
|Lowest Team Innings
|177 (Australia)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|253/5 (West Indies)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|31.15
|Average Runs per Over
|5.12
|Average Score Batting First
|208
NED vs SL: Playing 11
Netherlands Dream11:
- Max O’Dowd
- Vikramjit Singh
- Colin Ackermann
- Bas de Leede
- Teja Nidamanuru
- Scott Edwards (c & wk)
- Sybrand Engelbrecht
- Logan van Beek
- Roelof van der Merwe
- Aryan Dutt
- Paul van Meekeren
Bench:
- Wesley Barresi
- Ryan Klein
- Shariz Ahmad
- Saqib Zulfiqar
Sri Lanka Dream11:
- Pathum Nissanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis (c & wk)
- Sadeera Samarawickrama
- Charith Asalanka
- Dhananjaya de Silva
- Dunith Wellalage
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Lahiru Kumara
- Dilshan Madushanka
Bench:
- Dushan Hemantha
- Matheesha Pathirana
- Kasun Rajitha
- Dimuth Karunaratne
NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
|Captain
|Kusal Perera & Pathum Nissanka
|Vice-Captain
|Scott Edwards & Logan van Beek
NED vs SL Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests
Wicketkeepers – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards
Batsmen – Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka (C)
Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Dunith Wellalage
Bowlers – Logan van Beek (VC), Dilshan Madushanka, Roelof van der Merwe
NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests
Wicketkeepers – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards (vc)
Batsmen – Kusal Perera (c), Pathum Nissanka
Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Dunith Wellalage
Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Dilshan Madushanka, Aryan Dutt
Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.
Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.