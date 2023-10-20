SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 19, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor
Oct 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 19, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be locking horns against each other in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The NED vs SL match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will be taking place on Saturday (October 21) from 10:30 AM (IST).

The Netherlands will have the momentum with them and they will be eying another win in the ongoing competition. The Dutch outfit began their competition with two defeats. They started well with the ball against Pakistan but eventually lost the game by 81 runs. In their second game, they suffered a 99-run defeat against New Zealand.

However, the Scott Edwards-led side bounced back in style by registering a historic 38-run win over South Africa in Dharamsala. It was their first win over a Test playing nation in the World Cup. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have started their campaign with three defeats and their chances of progressing to the semifinal is hanging by a thread. An unexpected defeat against the Netherlands will all but seal their fate.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NED vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

NED vs SL Match details:

Article Title
NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 21-Oct-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

NED vs SL: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Netherlands: W, L, L, L, W

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, L, W

NED vs SL: Pitch report

The upcoming game between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It will be the third game at this venue. In the last game, Sri Lanka were 157 for 1 before collapsing to 209 all out. Batting will be easier in the first innings and bowlers could have the upper hand in the second half.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium stats:

Matches Played 6
Matches Won by Home Side 0 (0.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (16.67%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 5 (83.33%)
Matches Won Batting First 3 (42.86%)
Matches Won Batting Second 3 (42.86%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 2 (28.57%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (57.14%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings 311/7 (South Africa)
Lowest Team Innings 177 (Australia)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 253/5 (West Indies)
Average Runs per Wicket 31.15
Average Runs per Over 5.12
Average Score Batting First 208

NED vs SL: Playing 11

Netherlands Dream11:

  • Max O’Dowd
  • Vikramjit Singh
  • Colin Ackermann
  • Bas de Leede
  • Teja Nidamanuru
  • Scott Edwards (c & wk)
  • Sybrand Engelbrecht
  • Logan van Beek
  • Roelof van der Merwe
  • Aryan Dutt
  • Paul van Meekeren

Bench:

  • Wesley Barresi
  • Ryan Klein
  • Shariz Ahmad
  • Saqib Zulfiqar

Sri Lanka Dream11:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Kusal Perera
  • Kusal Mendis (c & wk)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Chamika Karunaratne
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Lahiru Kumara
  • Dilshan Madushanka

Bench:

  • Dushan Hemantha
  • Matheesha Pathirana
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Dimuth Karunaratne

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Kusal Perera & Pathum Nissanka
Vice-Captain Scott Edwards & Logan van Beek

NED vs SL Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka (C)

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Logan van Beek (VC), Dilshan Madushanka, Roelof van der Merwe

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards (vc)

Batsmen – Kusal Perera (c), Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Dilshan Madushanka, Aryan Dutt

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

Tagged:

Dream11 Prediction

ICC World Cup 2023

NED vs SL

Netherlands national cricket team

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

