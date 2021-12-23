SportzWiki Logo
New Zealand tour of India 2021

Ajaz Patel&#8217;s Historic Feat Of Taking All 10 Wickets In An Innings Not Enough To Be Picked Against Bangladesh
Dec 23, 2021, 1:33 PM

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Provided His Autographed T-Shirt And Ajaz Patel Donates His Ball To Mumbai Cricket Association Museum
Dec 8, 2021, 5:58 PM

I Would Love To Play In The IPL As It&#8217;s An Amazing Tournament, Says Ajaz Patel
Dec 8, 2021, 5:34 PM

Great To Be Congratulated By Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid After 10-Wicket Haul In The 1st Innings Of Wankhede Test: Ajaz Patel
Dec 8, 2021, 3:47 PM

I’ll Be Fascinated To See If Axar Patel&#8217;s Form Translates To Different Conditions: Daniel Vettori
Dec 6, 2021, 7:24 PM

A Test Hundred Is Always Special And This One Will Remain Forever So: Mayank Agarwal
Dec 6, 2021, 6:09 PM

Vikram Rathour And Team Management Has Faith In My Batting Abilities, Says Axar Patel
Dec 6, 2021, 5:33 PM

Ishant Sharma And Ajinkya Rahane Doubtful To Be Selected For South Africa Tour
Dec 6, 2021, 5:52 PM

Simon Doull Lashes Out At The Critics Of India&#8217;s Premier Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
Dec 6, 2021, 4:14 PM

Sanjay Bangar Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Break Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 Test Wickets Record
Dec 6, 2021, 2:53 PM

Shreyas Iyer Not Thinking Of Cementing His Place In Indian Test Team&#8217;s Batting Lineup
Dec 6, 2021, 2:28 PM

Virat Kohli Becomes First Skipper To Record 50 International Wins In Each Format Of The Game
Dec 6, 2021, 1:11 PM

Mohammed Siraj Is The Number 3 Pacer After Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah: VVS Laxman
Dec 6, 2021, 11:06 AM

Mohammed Siraj Bowled A Dream Delivery To Dismiss Ross Taylor In 2nd Test
Dec 6, 2021, 11:03 AM

India&#8217;s Decision Not To Enforce Follow On In The 2nd Test Defended By Daniel Vettori And Wasim Jaffer
Dec 6, 2021, 10:58 AM

Shreyas Iyer Could Be India&#8217;s Perfect Solution: Harbhajan Singh 
Dec 5, 2021, 7:22 PM

New T20I Skipper Rohit Sharma Doesn&#8217;t Panic And Absorb Pressure: Sachin Tendulkar
Dec 5, 2021, 7:17 PM

Mayank Agarwal Became 4th Indian Opener To Hit Two Fifties In Each Innings In Mumbai&#8217;s Wankhede
Dec 5, 2021, 3:07 PM

Ajaz Patel&#8217;s 10 Wicket Haul A Great Moment For NZ: Richard Hadlee
Dec 5, 2021, 2:05 PM

BCCI Would Request To CSA To Play A Two-Match Test Series, Meaning Virat Kohli May Pay 100th Test Against Sri Lanka
Dec 3, 2021, 5:10 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin Should Be Considered As One Of India&#8217;s Very Good All-Rounders, Says Craig McMillan
Dec 3, 2021, 2:35 PM

VVS Laxman Shocked At Sudden Announcement That The Trio Of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja And Ishant Sharma Are Injured Before 2nd Test
Dec 3, 2021, 1:12 PM

Zaheer Khan Feels There Is More Pressure On Cheteshwar Pujara Than Ajinkya Rahane But Either Of The Two Have To Be Dropped For 2nd Test
Dec 2, 2021, 7:35 PM

KS Bharat May Debut And Open In The 2nd Mumbai Test, Backed By MSK Prasad
Dec 2, 2021, 6:33 PM

Dinesh Karthik Says Ajinkya Rahane Getting Dropped For Mumbai Test &#8220;Will Ease Some Of The Pressure On Him&#8221;
Dec 1, 2021, 4:14 PM

Steve Harmison Couldn&#8217;t Understand Why Ishant Sharma Played Again vs New Zealand In The 1st Test After Failure In England
Dec 1, 2021, 3:27 PM

Rachin Ravindra Was A Bit Nervous Bowling Wise But Defiance With Ajaz Patel For The 10th Wicket Ensured A Draw
Dec 1, 2021, 11:26 AM

India Could Have Declared 5 Overs Early On Day 4 Of The 1st Test: VVS Laxman
Nov 30, 2021, 8:01 PM

VVS Laxman Disappointed With India&#8217;s Batting In The 1st Test And Felt India Should Have Declared Earlier
Nov 30, 2021, 6:59 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin Said He Imitated Harbhajan Singh&#8217;s Bowling Action After Going Past His Tally Of 417 Test Wickets
Nov 30, 2021, 5:36 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin, India&#8217;s 3rd Highest Test Wicket Taker Didn&#8217;t Know Whether He Would Play Test Cricket Again Due To Covid-19 Pandemic
Nov 30, 2021, 4:56 PM

VVS Laxman Hailed Wriddhiman Saha For His 61* While Batting In Considerable Pain
Nov 29, 2021, 7:33 PM

Off-Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin And Pacer Kapil Dev Should Be Spoken Of In The Same Breath: Dinesh Karthik
Nov 30, 2021, 4:57 PM

Wasim Jaffer Suggests Wriddhiman Saha To Open In Place Of Mayank Agarwal In The 2nd Test
Nov 29, 2021, 6:11 PM

Wriddhiman Saha Fought His Way To Score 61* Through A Stiff Neck: Dinesh Karthik
Nov 29, 2021, 1:56 PM

Ravindra Jadeja Has Improved As A Batsman Not As A Bowler, Says Kapil Dev
Nov 27, 2021, 6:08 PM

Shreyas Iyer Had Fun Chat With MS Dhoni And Played Football With Hindi Filmstars Which Helped Him To Recover
Nov 27, 2021, 5:12 PM

Shreyas Iyer, Debut Test Centurion May Have To Make Way For Rested Virat Kohli In The 2nd Test: VVS Laxman
Nov 27, 2021, 4:37 PM

Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara&#8217;s Constant Failure Could See Rahul Dravid Act As Catalyst &#8211; Dinesh Karthik
Nov 26, 2021, 5:11 PM

Shubman Gill Impressed With 52, But Aakash Chopra Said He Doesn&#8217;t Look Like A Test Opener
Nov 26, 2021, 5:11 PM

Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Father Reasons Having Display Picture Of Him Holding Border Gavaskar Trophy In 2017
Nov 26, 2021, 5:07 PM

Irfan Pathan Hopes There Will Be Great Understanding And Communication Between Rahul Dravid And Test Skipper Virat Kohli 
Nov 25, 2021, 3:03 PM

Ajinkya Rahane Plays His Best Test Cricket If He&#8217;s His Aggressive Self, Says Wasim Jaffer
Nov 25, 2021, 12:37 PM

Axar Patel Is Talented But Isn&#8217;t In The League Of Ravindra Jadeja: Salman Butt
Nov 24, 2021, 5:10 PM

Leaving Out Hanuma Vihari From 2 Tests vs NZ Looks Like A Faux Pas And Was A Grave Mistake To Begin With Aakash Chopra
Nov 24, 2021, 4:15 PM

Hanuma Vihari Was Not Included For 2 Tests Vs Kiwis As Selectors Preferred A More Aggressive Intent Player Uncapped Shreyas Iyer
Nov 24, 2021, 1:34 PM

Harbhajan Singh Hopes Ajinkya Rahane Score Some Runs By Leading From The Front In The 1st Test
Nov 24, 2021, 12:52 PM

Playing 2 Tests In India Is A Different Challenge Than Playing At Home: Kyle Jamieson
Nov 24, 2021, 12:24 PM

Latest new-zealand-tour-of-india-2021 News

New Zealand tour of India 2021. India vs New Zealand Schedule, IND vs NZ Live Streaming, Squads, Date, Time, Venue, Latest Cricket News, IND vs NZ Live Score and Fixtures. The New Zealand National Cricket Team is all set to tour India in the month of November-December for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The tour will begin from November 17 and the final day of the 2nd Test will be on December 07. The two Tests in the series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle. The T20I and Test squads of the India National Cricket Team are yet to be announced by the BCCI.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2021 Squads:

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner New Zealand T20 Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

ND vs NZ T20I & Test Series 2021 Schedule:

India vs New Zealand T20 Series 2021 Schedule-

1st T20I – Nov 17, Wed – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – 7:00 PM 2nd T20I – Nov 19, Fri – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – 7:00 PM 3rd T20I – Nov 21, Sun – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7:00 PM

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021 Schedule-

1st Test – Nov 25, Thu – Nov 29, Mon – Green Park, Kanpur – 9:30 AM 2nd Test – Dec 03, Fri – Dec 07, Tue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 9:30 AM   India vs New Zealand 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India For The 1st Test Against New Zealand As BCCI Announced Squad For 2 Tests 
