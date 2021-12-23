New Zealand tour of India 2021
and Fixtures. The New Zealand National Cricket Team is all set to tour India in the month of November-December for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The tour will begin from November 17 and the final day of the 2nd Test will be on December 07.
The two Tests in the series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle. The T20I and Test squads of the India National Cricket Team are yet to be announced by the BCCI.
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2021 Squads:
New Zealand Test Squad:
Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner
New Zealand T20 Squad:
Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
ND vs NZ T20I & Test Series 2021 Schedule:
India vs New Zealand T20 Series 2021 Schedule-
1st T20I – Nov 17, Wed – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – 7:00 PM
2nd T20I – Nov 19, Fri – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – 7:00 PM
3rd T20I – Nov 21, Sun – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021 Schedule-
1st Test – Nov 25, Thu – Nov 29, Mon – Green Park, Kanpur – 9:30 AM
2nd Test – Dec 03, Fri – Dec 07, Tue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 9:30 AM
India vs New Zealand 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India For The 1st Test Against New Zealand As BCCI Announced Squad For 2 Tests