Cricket fans, buckle up because the countdown to the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 has officially begun, and you’re about to witness cricket like never before! We’re not just bringing a tournament; we’re bringing a full-on entertainment explosion that will shake the cricket world once again.

This isn’t Test cricket, this isn’t ODI cricket, this isn’t T20 cricket. THIS IS T10, the fastest, boldest, most heart-pounding cricket format on the planet where every ball has a story, every run matters, and every second counts!

If you’re the kind of fan who wants non-stop action, fearless power-hitting, no-time-to-think decision making and edge-of-the-seat finishes — welcome home. Your favourite festival is here.

And trust us — you don’t want to miss this!

Why T10? Because life is fast, and so is our cricket!

Cricket has evolved, and T10 is the future. There’s no slow build-up, no time for settling in, no boring overs — it is pure cricket adrenaline from the very first delivery.

Just 10 overs per side

Only 90 minutes per match

Total madness from ball one

Here, dot balls feel like heartbreaks, a six looks like destiny, and every over feels like the final over of a World Cup final.

This is where heroes transform into legends, legends push their limits, underdogs become headlines, and fans lose their voices cheering.

Star power? We’ve got a galaxy!

This season, we are rolling out the red carpet for some of the most explosive, charismatic, fearless cricketers on Earth. The pre-tournament press conference looked like the Avengers of World Cricket assembling in Abu Dhabi.

Fans, get ready to roar for:

Kieron Pollard – The human tornado

Thisara Perera – Sri Lanka’s ultimate destroyer

Shakib Al Hasan – The magician with bat and ball

Faf du Plessis – Style, class, and leadership

Liam Livingstone – Boundary breakers beware

Sam Billings – Sharp brain, fast hands

Nicholas Pooran – Six-hitting superstar

Moeen Ali – Smooth, elegant, dangerous

Can you feel it already?

This line-up is not just elite — it’s explosive dynamite.

Welcome to the home of cricket entertainment!

All roads now lead to the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi — the global theatre where dreams, noise, and fireworks join hands. If walls could talk, this stadium would already be bragging.

This year, we are bringing:

Bigger crowds

Louder celebrations

Sharper visuals

Enhanced entertainment zones

Fan-focused surprises

A whole new festival experience

We want YOU inside that stadium feeling the drums in your chest, not watching quietly from home.

What the legends say

Players are not just ready, they are pumped.

When asked what makes T10 special, one of the superstars said:

“You can’t hide in T10 — not as a batter, not as a bowler. You must attack. The fans get their money’s worth every second.”

That’s the spirit we’re bringing.

This is not a game of patience.

This is a game of courage.

Organisers speak — the best is yet to come!

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports, couldn’t contain his pride as he declared that T10 has become one of cricket’s most gripping formats — and the 2025 edition will be the most spectacular ever.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, shared the excitement of opening the gates once again to passionate fans, promising unmatched stadium energy and world-class event production.

For us as organisers, this is not just a tournament — this is a global celebration of sport, entertainment, stamina, excitement, community, and pure talent.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 is set to get underway on November 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, and what defines this format is the compression of decision-making. With only 60 legal balls to play with per inning, momentum swings are sharper, tactical margins thinner, and the role of specialists more pronounced. Teams with explosive starts and bowlers capable of executing slower-ball variations consistently gain a measurable edge. According to 1xBet’s data-driven analysis, the early favourites for the 2025 season are the Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors, three squads that combine proven short-format pedigree with balanced, specialist-driven line-ups.

The Gladiators come in with powerhouses like Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell to reinforce their standing as the most complete unit. The Delhi Bulls rely on the experience and finishing ability of Kieron Pollard up the order, together with the aggressiveness of Phil Salt at the top. The Northern Warriors boast match-defining talents like Trent Boult with the ball and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order, lending them great stability and strong striking depth.

Cheer louder this Abu Dhabi T10 season and get a guaranteed 50% freebet based on your activity during the League period.

The data-driven assessment at 1xBet takes a deep dive into team form, strike-rate trends, economy patterns, surfaces, and weather indicators to formulate these forecasts. For this season, well-rounded squads, particularly those combining aggressive openers with adaptable seamers and wrist-spin options, look best placed to deliver consistent performances through the league phase this season.

“We are expecting tight competition between the eight franchises, but the teams that manage tempo, field efficiently, and minimize dot-ball pressure will enjoy a quantifiable edge going into the knockouts. Ultimately, the title will be determined by collective execution rather than individual brilliance, which is a hallmark of the T10 format”, notes 1xBet.

Match schedule – every game is a blockbuster!

Total Matches: 32

Total Days: 13

Intensity Level: Maximum

Opening Night Fireworks:

Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors – Sparks will fly!

Deccan Gladiators vs UAE Bulls – Champions vs challengers

Then we go full throttle with back-to-back matches, no slow days, no dull evenings.

Playoffs: (November 29)

Qualifier 1 — Battle of the table-toppers

Eliminator — Win or pack your bags

Qualifier 2 — November 30

Grand Finale — November 30

One night. One trophy. One moment that lasts forever.

Fans — YOU are the HEARTBEAT!

This tournament belongs to YOU.

Come with your flags.

Come with your chants.

Come with your face-paint, banners, jerseys and insane cricket energy.

We want:

Kids dancing

Parents cheering

Friends high-fiving

Strangers becoming family

Social media exploding

Memories being made

Because cricket is not just a sport.

It is an emotion. It is a pulse. It is magic.

This is your moment— be part of history!

Imagine missing a match and later hearing:

“Bro, you should’ve seen that six!”

“Man, that over was insane!”

“You have no idea what happened last night!”

You don’t want regret.

You want memories.

Because years later, it won’t be the final score you remember —

it will be how it felt.

Final message to every fan

Cricket is changing.

The world is evolving.

And Abu Dhabi T10 is leading the revolution.

So, if you love cricket with passion…

If you love entertainment with no break…

If you crave sporting drama with fire…

If you dream of moments worth screaming about…

Join us live at Abu Dhabi T10 — where every second is a highlight!

Get your crew.

Get your tickets.

Get your voice ready.

We’ll see you under the floodlights…

Where history meets madness.

Abu Dhabi T10 — don’t just WATCH CRICKET, FEEL IT!