The much-anticipated ICC ODI World Cup is likely to undergo another change after the revised schedule of the ICC event was announced in recent times. Earlier, a few games including the India-Pakistan game was rescheduled due to the first day of Navratri, a grand festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat.

According to various reports, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has formally informed the Board For Cricket Control in India (BCCI) regarding the difficulty to host back-to-back games due to security concerns in the city. The Hyderabad police have raised their concern regarding the security gap between the two games on two days in the city.

The Rajiv International Stadium is scheduled to host the game between New Zealand and the Netherlands on October 9, followed by the match between two Asian giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the next day. The games are likely to be moved to another day, as ICC and BCCI will give importance to the safety of the players.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association and security officials are concerned about the high-profile game as thousands of fans across the world are expected to travel to Hyderabad to spectacle the much-anticipated game in the country.

The much-anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is to begin on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, is also set to host the final, scheduled to take place on November 19.

The upcoming competition will be a special one for India and the Indians fans as the country will host the tournament alone for the first time and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to end their ICC title drought on home soil after 10 long years as a team could not win the title in ICC events despite doing well in the leagues stage of the tournament.

The last time the coveted trophy was played in Asia, India had won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai in 2011. India was the first team to win the World Cup at home in 2011 followed by Australia and England winning the championship in the last two editions and the hosts India will fancy their chances to win the trophy in front of their home crowd.