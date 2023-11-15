ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I’ve Been Managed Really Well… – Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023

Five-time champions Australia has discussed their role as ODI captains as they get ready for their semifinal encounter against South Africa on Thursday in Eden Gardens. The 30-year-old took over as captain last year after Aaron Finch stepped down, and is on a seven-game victory streak in the tournament, leading the team to the semifinal of the marquee event in India.

Pat Cummins has only captained Australia in a lesser number of ODIs taking over from Aaron Finch in November of last year.

It is reported that the Australian skipper may delegate leadership of the one-day team to Mitchell Marsh, who has taken Finch’s place as T20I captain, already having the duty of Test skipper.

However, remains optimistic about leading the Australian team going forward after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins stated that he would consider staying on as the ODI captain after discussing with the head coach and chief selector and believes that he is managed very well by the team management in the busy year for Australia.

“We’ll chat about it, We’ve been pretty open, me, Andrew McDonald (head coach), and George Bailey (selector). Around different times in the year, you’re going to have different priorities”.

“This is a bit of a one-off year where there are three or four big off-season events. After here, the focus shifts back to Test cricket for a fair while. I feel like I’ve been managed really well and looked af­ter in a really, really busy year where you don’t really want to give up any cricket,” Pat Cummins said.

The Australian team will face South Africa in the second semifinal of the marquee event and the five-time champions would fancy their chances against the Proteas side having a superior record against them in the knockout stages of the ICC events.

I’m Probably Going Go Into The IPL Auction For Next Year – Pat Cummins

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins said that he plans to put his name in the upcoming IPL mini-auction and play in the 2024 season before the 2024 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in June.

“I’m really excited. I’m probably going to go into the IPL auction for next year to try and get some games before that (T20) World Cup next year,” Pat Cummins added.

In the 2022 mega auction, Pat Cummins was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore. The Australian skipper pulled out of the IPL 2023 due to the Border Gavaskar Trophy and Ashes series and would be keen to prepare for the ICC event by participating in the cash-rich league.