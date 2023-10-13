ODI World Cup 2023: Rain Might Play A Spoilsport In the Marquee Clash Between India-Pakistan In Ahmedabad – Reports

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. The biggest cricket match in history is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, but poor weather could interfere with the high-octane clash.

Both India and Pakistan have had successful starts to their World Cup campaigns. The hosts came over the top of Australia by six wickets in their first game in Chennai and defeated Afghanistan comfortably by eight wickets in their second game in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Men in Green also registered two victories in the tournament coming in from tough situations.

According to the Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre, Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of light rain during the game time. For the India vs. Pakistan World Cup game, there was no early rain anticipated, but the IMD report forecasts light showers at scattered locations in the Ahmedabad district for the next five days.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Arvalli,” Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad said.

The India-Pakistan games in cricket are one of the most anticipated matches in the cricket team across any format of the game, as they offer many memories for fans worldwide.

India-Pakistan first faced off in an ODI World Cup match in 1992, with India winning in Sydney by a score of 43 runs. India has now maintained a perfect record of seven victories out of seven matches versus Pakistan in World Cup fixtures, going on an unbroken winning streak and they would look to continue the record in the home conditions.

The much-awaited World Cup 2023 match between the team and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India currently plays Pakistan only in international competitions like the World Cup and Asia Cup, which offers high-quality matches in recent times with players from both teams stepping up for their team in the high-octane qualities.