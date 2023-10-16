SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Told Me To Bowl An Extra Over, That Made It Difficult For Pakistan – Kuldeep Yadav

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Told Me To Bowl An Extra Over, That Made It Difficult For Pakistan &#8211; Kuldeep Yadav

Primary Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that Indian captain Rohit Sharma urged him to bowl an extra over against Pakistan which paid off for the team in the crucial moment in Ahmedabad, as he went on to pick two significant wickets in that over, which eventually changed the complications of the game.

India moved to the top of the table after blanking Pakistan by seven wickets in front of a jam-packed Ahmedabad stadium during a much-anticipated ODI World Cup league match. The Men in Green had no clue in the match, as they went down without a fight in the game, with Indian players being at their absolute best in all three departments.

Speaking to the media, Kuldeep Yadav said that Rohit Sharma wanted him to bowl extra over at the time of the game and reckons that changed the fortunes completely in favour of the Indian team, where he dismissed Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed in the game.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Rohit bhai told me to bowl an extra over and that worked as Siraj had just got Babar out and broken a good stand. The captain told me to bowl an extra over as the previous one had also gone well (he conceded just one) and I got two out and that made it difficult for them to build the innings again,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

The left-arm spinner has shown the ability to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs throughout the World Cup, which has provided a different dimension to India’s bowling and could be crucial for the team’s chances going into the remaining games of the World Cup.

The Atmosphere Is Crazy, Playing Against Pakistan – Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was happy with the opportunity to play at the full-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and would have been elated to come on the positive side of the result against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

Home Team India Cheered By Fans
Home Team India Cheered By Fans Credits: Twitter

“Unbelievable to play in front of this crowd. This atmosphere is crazy, playing against Pakistan and seeing close to 90,000 people here,” Kuldeep Yadav Concluded.

The Men in Blue are on a roll in the marquee event, winning three out of three games in the ODI World Cup on home soil and they will look to continue their dominance in the mega event and the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Bangladesh in their next encounter on October 19th.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma

