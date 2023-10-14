ODI World Cup 2023: What Will Happen If India-Pakistan Game Is Washed Out Due To Rain In Ahmedabad

The high-awaited India and Pakistan of the 2023 World Cup is scheduled to be played on Saturday in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. People have been worried that the rain would interfere with the game, the mother of all encounters in the marquee clash with millions of fans around the world eagerly awaiting it.

The Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre predicts that Saturday’s game time will be overcast with a little risk of light rain. There was no early rain forecast for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, but the IMD report predicts light showers in sporadic sites in the Ahmedabad district for the next five days.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Arvalli,” Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad said.

What Would Happen If The Match Is Washed Out?

The teams will receive one point each if the game is called off in Ahmedabad. India is favoured to win the game and has never lost to a World Cup opponent, so the Men in Blue might not be happy to accept only one point whereas Pakistan will look to register their first victory against India. It is significant to remember that only the top four teams in the points standings advance to the semifinal round.

It now appears that there won’t be any rain, which is wonderful news because the outlook has brightened. Although playing cricket will be challenging due to the intense heat and high humidity, there is no likelihood that rain will stop play.

India and Pakistan’s World Cup campaigns have been off to good starts. In their first game in Chennai, the hosts trounced Australia by six wickets, and in their second game in Delhi, they easily overcame Afghanistan by eight wickets. The Men in Green, meanwhile, recorded two victories in the competition despite facing difficult circumstances.

India currently only faces Pakistan in ICC tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup, Meanwhile, the players from both countries would be giving it their all for their respective teams in the impending high-octane game.