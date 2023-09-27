SportzWiki Logo
Pakistan Players Set To Sign New Central Contract With PCB After Reaching Mutual Agreement – Reports

SW Desk

Sep 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and players are said to have reached an agreement over the long-standing central contract dispute for the upcoming year. These negotiations have been going on for a long time as the senior players had certain demands including the increase in salary and availing NOC to play in the franchise T20 league across the globe.

According to various sources, Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq played an instrumental role in helping the mutual understanding resolution of this dispute after players raised concerns about certain core contract clauses. PCB is expected to reveal the details of the new contract very soon.

Sharing his views on the new contract, Babar Azam said that the new contract is being negotiated at the moment. The Pakistan skipper is hopeful of things going their way as the Pakistan Cricket Board. He reiterated that the board always works in the best interest of the players.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

“As far as the contracts are concerned, they are still being negotiated, but we are hopeful they will work out as the PCB always has our interests at heart,” Babar Azam said.

It is important to remember that earlier central contracts had expired on June 30 and that the conditions had been finalised after a one-month extension. The cricketers’ unpaid wages will be settled by the revised terms and conditions of the new contract.

Star Pakistan players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to earn a whopping PKR 4.5 million a month as a retainer which will be four times higher than that of last year.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to be in category A-plus with players playing across the formats. Category B players are set to earn PKR 3 million while Category C and D will get between PKR 0.75-1.5 million.

Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The major talking point in renewing the contract was the participation of the Pakistani players in the overseas franchise leagues, as PCB has accepted the players’ request to allow them to participate in the T20 leagues with some demands in place.

According to reports, Pakistan players are set to receive a massive hike in their new central contracts with the emergence of franchise leagues around the globe. PCB believes that certain players are more focused on competing in leagues, earning lucrative contracts, and participating in leagues, which is the reason behind the hike for the players.

Tagged:

Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

