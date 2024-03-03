PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg

The opening day of the Pindi-leg of HBL PSL 9 has been washed out after the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators fixture, the 18th match of the tournament, was called off as well followed by the abandonment of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game, at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, placed in second and fourth spot on the points table respectively, bagged one point each after the second game of the double-header was called off an hour before the scheduled start of play due to rain.

Karachi Kings will face table-toppers Multan Sultans tomorrow at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi while the HBL PSL 9 action will return to Rawalpindi on March 4 as home team Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, following Saturday’s complete washout of HBL Pakistan Super League 9 matches in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update on the refund of tickets.

As per Clause 2.1 of the Ticket Refund Policy, the PCB will provide a complete refund of the ticket value for Saturday’s matches.

“If a Match is cancelled for any reason, including adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances, prior to the toss for such Match taking place, ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund of the ticket price,” Clause 2.1 of the policy reads.

As per Clause 3.3 of the policy, refunds will be processed within 10 business days of receiving a valid request.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Points Table