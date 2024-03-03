sportzwiki logo
  • PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg

PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg

Sw Staff

Mar 3, 2024 at 2:50 PM

PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg

The opening day of the Pindi-leg of HBL PSL 9 has been washed out after the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators fixture, the 18th match of the tournament, was called off as well followed by the abandonment of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game, at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, placed in second and fourth spot on the points table respectively, bagged one point each after the second game of the double-header was called off an hour before the scheduled start of play due to rain.

Karachi Kings will face table-toppers Multan Sultans tomorrow at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi while the HBL PSL 9 action will return to Rawalpindi on March 4 as home team Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, following Saturday’s complete washout of HBL Pakistan Super League 9 matches in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update on the refund of tickets.

As per Clause 2.1 of the Ticket Refund Policy, the PCB will provide a complete refund of the ticket value for Saturday’s matches.

“If a Match is cancelled for any reason, including adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances, prior to the toss for such Match taking place, ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund of the ticket price,” Clause 2.1 of the policy reads.

As per Clause 3.3 of the policy, refunds will be processed within 10 business days of receiving a valid request.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Aban Bonus Pts Points Net RR
Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.154
Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 0 1 0 0 9 0.313
Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 7 -0.285
Islamabad United 6 2 3 0 1 0 0 5 0.108
Karachi Kings 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 -0.460
Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 -0.948

Tagged:

HBL PSL 2024

Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators

Rawalpindi

Multan Sultans suffer four-run defeat in last-over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi despite Iftikhar Ahmed&#8217;s valiant knock
Multan Sultans suffer four-run defeat in last-over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi despite Iftikhar Ahmed’s valiant knock

Mar 6, 2024, 2:04 PM

PSL 2024: Aamir Jamal&#8217;s fireworks couldn&#8217;t stop Shadab Khan&#8217;s all-around performance from crushing Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024: Aamir Jamal’s fireworks couldn’t stop Shadab Khan’s all-around performance from crushing Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 5, 2024, 10:51 AM

PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg
PSL 2024: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match called-off as rain washes out opening day of Rawalpindi-leg

Mar 3, 2024, 10:22 AM

PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each
PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each

Mar 2, 2024, 6:24 PM

PSL 2024: Babar Azam&#8217;s ton and Arif Yaqoob&#8217;s fifer help Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United to register third win on trot in PSL 9
PSL 2024: Babar Azam’s ton and Arif Yaqoob’s fifer help Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United to register third win on trot in PSL 9

Feb 27, 2024, 11:03 AM

Rassie van der Dussen’s ton in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs
Rassie van der Dussen’s ton in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs

Feb 26, 2024, 12:56 PM

