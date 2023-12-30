SA vs IND: Indian Team To Fly For Cape Town On Sunday For The Second Test Starting On January 3

The Indian cricket team had an optional practice session on Saturday and will fly to Cape Town on Sunday after the first Test concludes in three days. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in Centurion as they were outplayed in all three departments of the game.

Some of the Indian players, who are accompanied by their families, are expected to stay indoors and celebrate the New Year together. The India A players, along with Rinku Singh, an unofficial member for the first Test, are slated to leave on Saturday. Rinku Singh was part of the team during the 1st test, taking the fielding duties.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, the Indian players in South Africa would spend the New Year quietly. The mood in the camp is definitely grim after losing the first Test in Centurion, but the Indian squad has been told to approach with caution ahead of the crucial second test.

The Indian test squad has been reduced from 16 to 14, as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammed Shami are ruled out of the game. Ravindra Jadeja was not entirely fit among the reserves. The only covers for the playing XI were KS Bharat, who replaced Ishan Kishan, and Mukesh Kumar alongside Rinku Singh.

There is ample cover on the field for the second and final Test in Cape Town with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was engaged in the India A-South Africa A game until Friday, and Avesh Khan, who replaced Shami, joining the squad for the 2nd test. Khan and Easwaran have both arrived in Johannesburg to join the team. Jadeja will also be available for the Newlands Test, which starts on January 3.

As a precautionary measure, none of the players will attend the Year-End celebrations in Cape Town, famous for its carnival-like events at the historic Waterfront, even though Cape Town is relatively safer than other areas in South Africa.

South Africa is the only Test-playing country where India has yet to win a series in the longest format. Rohit Sharma’s side will undoubtedly try to avoid a run of defeats and draw in South Africa for the first time since 2011/12.

India’s squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan