Sourav Ganguly In Focus As ICC To Announce Process To Elect The Chairman

Sourav Ganguly who is the current BCCI president hogs the spotlight as ICC gears up for the meeting to select the next chairman which was vacant after Shashank Manohar stepped down. The key points will be the date of nomination, the margin of victory and whether Ganguly will be a contestant. Sourav Ganguly has not shown any positive signs for contesting as ICC chairman, nor has he denied the same.

However, he has gathered support from former captains Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and Graeme Smith of South Africa to take over presidentship. Supreme Court also has not heard BCCI’s plea for term extension forbearers of office and hence Sourav has sufficient time to think about the same.

Cameron Talks About Globalization, Investments From India And Simultaneous T20 Leagues

Other names which are in the race for chairmanship include Colin Graves of England, Dave Cameron, acting chairman Imran Khawaja and also Indra Nooyi.

Cameron has headed West Indies cricket for six years has proposed a longer Indian Premier League and he wants all T20 leagues to run concurrently like top-notch football leagues like EPL, La Liga and Serie A, which start at almost the same time.

“(Playing) Test cricket should be a choice for smaller teams like Afghanistan and Ireland, it should not be mandatory,” Cameron had said. “It is a vision which includes growing the game outside the sub-continent, we need to grow in China and other places. It is a plan that has to include India. Any globalization will require investments from India (who generates 80 percent of game’s revenues). “I see longer a IPL, I see longer leagues in Australia and England. The most profitable events we have now is T20 leagues and we need to grow that, take them to places like US and grow the opportunities have more players to participate in those leagues and have less international cricket, leading to more profitability. “This thing of trying to do more ICC events is not going to help the smaller countries because there is not enough space in the calendar.”

Nine teams including Zimbabwe were granted Test status gradually a decade back and Bangladesh was included as the 10th one in 2000 before the inclusion of Ireland and Afghanistan as the test teams number went up to 12. IPL will be held after being postponed but will be held abroad in 2020 in UAE amidst coronavirus pandemic. It will start from September 19 and end on November 10.

Several other T20 Leagues has also started in other countries like West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh though none of them have been as popular as IPL.

Sourav Ganguly Has A Vast Experience In Cricket Administration

Sourav Ganguly has played 311 ODIs and 113 Tests, apart from captaining India from 2000 to 2005 in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests. He has also been the president of state board Cricket Association of Bengal, his home board before being elected president of BCCI.

IPL, cricket’s extravagant league has witnessed the rise of several Indian players where former and current cricketers take active participation by being included in one of the squads of the eight franchises.