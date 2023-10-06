That’s Something That I’d Be Encouraging Everyone To Remember – Jos Buttler On Tough Loss Against New Zealand In World Cup Opener

England skipper Jos Buttler was disappointed with their humiliating loss against New Zealand in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Black Caps successfully chased down a target of 283 in the 36.2 overs in the World Cup opener, as the defending champions had no chance in their bowling innings.

With 283 runs to defend in the game, Sam Curran gave England a strong start picking up the wicket of Will Young in the second over. However, an unbroken 273-run partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket later helped the Black Caps over the finish line as they dominated the game to hand a heavy defeat to the defending champions on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jos Buttler wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance. He believes they shouldn’t dwell on the loss too much because it is just the beginning of a long tournament.

Moreover, he also admitted that his team was completely outplayed by the Kiwis, but he believes that the team’s experience will help them in the upcoming games.

“Yeah, disappointed. Completely outplayed. But the first thing that springs to mind is whether you do lose by a run or a defeat like that, it is one loss at the start of a very long tournament. So, that’s something that I’d be encouraging everyone to remember,” Jos Buttler said.

“It’s certainly a tough loss to take we were outplayed but you know we’ve got a lot of experience in the room – guys who’ve been through lots of things and faced defeats like that before. So, just as we had won the game, we don’t get too high and we don’t get too low when we lose as well,” he added.

With the ball, the Black Caps displayed exceptional skill as they limited the England team to 282 runs in their 50 overs. Joe Root was the only standout batter for the defending champions, as other batters struggled to get going in the middle overs of the game, while Matt Henry and Glenn Philips impressed with their smart bowling in the opening game.

I Think We Were A Long Way Short Of Our Best With The Bat – Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler admitted that the team was very well short of runs in the opening game and believes that the wickets got better under the lights in the evening and added that the team could have added 50 runs more which would have put pressure on the New Zealand batters in the chase.

“I think we were short of runs with the bat. I think the wicket probably did get better under the lights, but I think we were a long way short of our best with the bat and still made 280″.

“So, we’re probably looking at a score of 320, 330 which would have allowed us to build some kind of pressure and stuff. But I thought the margin for error was very small on that wicket and two batters who played exceptional innings,” Jos Buttler further added.

With Will Young being dismissed early on, Rachin Ravindra grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing a ton in the absence of their regular skipper, Kane Williamson. Conway was equally impressive in the chase scoring a hundred on World Cup debut. His innings included 13 boundaries and two sixes.