“We’re Heartbroken”- Shreyas Iyer After India’s Loss To Australia In ODI World Cup 2023 Final

Shreyas Iyer said that the players were all heartbroken after India’s 6-wicket loss to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. This match was played in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first on a tricky pitch. India got off to a rough start when Shubman Gill was out for four runs, but Rohit Sharma responded with a 31-ball 47 that included four fours and three sixes.

Australia’s overall performance in the final was remarkable, as they restricted India to 240 runs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (66), and Rohit Sharma (47) were the big scorers.

Despite early strikes by Indian bowlers, Australia was pushed to 47/3 at one stage. However, Travis Head came through with 192 runs for the 4th wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) to help his team win. Travis Head, the finalist, scored 137.

Despite losing Head on the verge of victory, Australia won by 6 wickets. This was Australia’s sixth ODI World Cup victory, following victories in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

For his stunning hundred, Travis Head was voted Player of the Final, and Virat Kohli was crowned Player of the Tournament.

Kohli received the award for his 765 runs in 11 matches, including three centuries and six fifties. With a best score of 117, he averaged 95.62 and had a strike rate of 90.31. Virat also had one wicket in the World Cup.

It Still Hasn’t Sunk In And It Won’t For A While: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had scored a brilliant century in the semi-final against New Zealand. But in the final, he could manage only four runs and it was perhaps his wicket that led to Indian batters KL Rahul and others to shut down completely. Iyer had started well, hitting a four right away, but then edged one to Inglis off Cummins.

He was a desolate figure as Australia won the Cup, but shared a heartwarming post on social media.

He posted: “We’re heartbroken, it still hasn’t sunk in and it won’t for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that’s come my way. Thank you to the @BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. 🇮🇳❤️ And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvelous campaign 👏”