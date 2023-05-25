Arsenal defeated Swansea 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium this evening with Gnabry and Ramsey netting in one each for the Gunners, while Ben Davies scored the consolation goal for the hosts.

As expected, Arsene Wenger brought back big guns like Ozil, Ramsey, Wilshere and Giroud, while Serge Gnabry kept his place despite playing 120 minutes in midweek. In a battle of nerves it was The Gunners who came close in the 16th minute after midfielder Mathieu Flamini squared the ball to Aaron Ramsey whose low shot ended up going just wide of the goal.

Swansea striker Michu gave cause for concern from the Gunners goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after the goalkeeper messed up his efforts to control the ball from a back pass, allowing Michu to slide in.

The forward eventually managed to flick the ball on to Wayne Routledge, whose shot was wide of the target. The linesman had signalled the ball had earlier gone out of play even if his shot had gone in.

Swansea were perhaps been the better side in the first half but neither have impressed in terms of attacking play in final third.

Giroud, in the first-half injury time, came closest for either side, but his shot was wide. Arsenal were perhaps outplayed in the first half, but came out ready to play in the second and were in control leading up to the opening goal.

Serge Gnabry scored his first league goal for Arsenal when the 18-year-old German latched on to Aaron Ramsey’s measured pass and drove in the opener on 58 minutes. Ramsey continued his rich vain of form and netted a second and although Ben Davies gave Swansea hope, the Gunners withstood a late barrage to hold on. The win knocks fierce rivals Tottenham off the top of the table and puts Arsenal clear by two points.