Club Titles Winning seasons Manchester United 13 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13 Manchester City 6 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22 Chelsea 5 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17 Arsenal 3 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04 Blackburn Rovers 1 1994–95 Leicester City 1 2015–16 Liverpool 1 2019–20

The Premier League or the English Premier League (EPL) is the apex of the English football league system. A total of 20 teams participate in it every season. One of the most popular football leagues of the world, the EPL operates on a system of promotion and relegation. Every season, the three bottom ranked teams are relegated from the league and are replaced by three teams from the English Football League (EFL). The premier league season usually starts in August and ends in May. Each of the 20 teams play a total of 38 games. Each team play all the 19 other teams twice on home and away basis.The first season of the Premier League took place in 1992. The Premier League was established after the English First Division clubs believed that a radical restructuring of football was needed. The Premier League superseded the first division of the Football League as the top level of football in England. On 20 February 1992, the 22 First Division clubs resigned from the Football League en masse and three months later, on 27 May, the Premier League was established as a limited company. The inaugural season of the league started on 15 August 1992 with a total of 22 teams competing. The 22 participating teams of the inaugural Premier League season were - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon. Of the abovementioned 22 teams, only six have managed to be ever-present in the Premier League so far -Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Later at the end of the 1994/95 season, the number of participating clubs in the league was reduced to 20 from 22. It was achieved by relegating four clubs and promoting only two. The decision to start the Premier League has definitely paid off. As of now, it is the world’s richest league in terms of money and is also the most popular football league on the planet.A total of 20 clubs participate in a Premier League season. During the course of the season, each club plays the others twice on home and away basis. Overall, each team plays 38 games during the season. Teams receive three points for a win and one point for a draw while no point is given for a loss. Points are the first factor to decide the rankings of the teams. If the points fail to differentiate between the teams then goal difference and goals scored come into play. If still no difference is created, the teams are deemed to occupy the same position. However, if there is a tie for the championship, for relegation, or for qualification to other competitions, the head-to-head record between the tied teams is taken into consideration. If that remains equal too, a play-off match at a neutral venue becomes the tie-breaker.Three teams each from the Premier League and the EFL Championship switch the leagues due to the existing promotion and regulation rules. The three lowest placed teams in the Premier League are relegated to the Championship. On the other hand, the top two teams from the Championship gain a direct promotion to the Premier League. The third team gains the promotion after a series of play-offs involving the third, fourth, fifth and sixth placed clubs.Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League, having won the title 13 times. They are followed by Manchester City who have won the title six times. With five titles, Chelsea are the third most successful Premier League club. Arsenal are at the fourth spot with three titles to their name. Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are the only clubs to have won multiple Premier League titles so far. Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Liverpool, on the other hand, have won the title once so far.