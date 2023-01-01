Home
Latest Golf News
Bhullar wins outstanding achievement as player award
Invalid DateTime
Will give Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom: Trump
Invalid DateTime
With all that happened, lucky to do this again: Woods
Invalid DateTime
Tiger Woods bags fifth Masters at Augusta
Invalid DateTime
Sahil, Murad, Satish in MercedesTrophy World Final
Invalid DateTime
MercedesTrophy grand finale in Pune on Friday
Invalid DateTime
Golf: Rashid, Chikkarangappa finish best Indians
Invalid DateTime
Indian Open golf: Rashid, Shubhankar keep Indian hopes alive
Invalid DateTime
Lahiri eyes revival of fortunes at Indian Open
Invalid DateTime
DSPORT to broadcast Hero Indian Open 2019
Invalid DateTime
McIlroy secures 15th title on PGA Tour
Invalid DateTime
Zamal wins inaugural Bengal Open Golf Championship
Invalid DateTime
Bengal Open golf: Rashid’s 64 lifts him to tied 2nd
Invalid DateTime
Gaurika takes pole position in 5th Hero WPG Tour
Invalid DateTime
Gaurika in lead at Women’s Pro Golf 5th leg
Invalid DateTime
Tata Steel to sponsor Professional Golf Tour of India
Invalid DateTime
Pakistan Open golf to return after 10 years
Invalid DateTime
Despite struggles, Choi staying positive in PGA Tour debut
Invalid DateTime
Trump plays golf with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus in Florida
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Gursimar opens 5-shot lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPT
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Priyanshu extends lead in Round 3 of PGTI’s Final Qualifying Stage
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Diksha takes sole lead on pro debut in Hero women’s Tour opener
Invalid DateTime
Golfers Diksha, Sifat to debut at Hero WPT season opener
Invalid DateTime
Justin Rose reclaims No. 1 spot in world golf rankings, Koepka slips
Invalid DateTime
US kids golf Kolkata leg on Jan 3
Invalid DateTime
Smaller towns hold better prospects for budding golfers: Jeev
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Randhawa held for poaching in UP
Invalid DateTime
Arjun Bhati wins US Kids Jr Golf World Championship
Invalid DateTime
Koepka remains on top of World Golf Ranking
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Tvesa eyes another shot at glory in 17th leg of Hero WPT
Invalid DateTime
Shamim beats Gaurav in play-off, retains title
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Tvesa clinches Lucknow leg of Hero WPT
Invalid DateTime
Sanju cards 67 to take early lead at IndianOil Servo Masters Golf
Invalid DateTime
Tvesa gets off to a fine start in 16th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Tour
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Shubhankar becomes first Indian to win European Tour Rookie of the Year award
Invalid DateTime
Rose leads World Golf Ranking, Koepka drops to 2nd
Invalid DateTime
Golfer Molinari is Race to Dubai champion
Invalid DateTime
Koepka retakes No. 1 spot in World Golf Ranking
Invalid DateTime
Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn to play Hero Challenge in London
Invalid DateTime
Justin Rose to play with Irish pop star, Niall Horan at Hero Pro-Am in London
Invalid DateTime
Akshay grabs two-stroke lead after rd 3 at Kensville Open
Invalid DateTime
Hero WPG Tour: Ridhima one step away from win on pro debut
Invalid DateTime
Teenaged Kshitij best Indian at Asia-Pacific Amateurs
Invalid DateTime
Shubhankar leads contingent of 14 Indian golfers in Taiwan
Invalid DateTime
Lahiri looking to bounce back after disappointing season on PGA Tour
Invalid DateTime
Team Europe begin practice at Guyancourt for Ryder Cup
Invalid DateTime
Golf: Englisman Justin Rose Becomes the World Number One
Invalid DateTime
Lahiri and Woods make cut; Koepka in joint lead
Invalid DateTime
Golf is a club and ball sport in which players use various clubs to hit balls into a series of holes on a course in as few strokes as possible.
