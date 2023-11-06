AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 39
Nov 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Australia, the most successful team in ICC competitions, will take against Afghanistan in the 39th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. On Tuesday, November 7th, at 2:00 pm IST, the much-awaited match will occur in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. In this article, we will talk about AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match, AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Today, AUS vs AFG Playing 11s, and AUS vs AFG Pitch Report.
With eight points, Australia is now in third place on the points table after winning four of their last six games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, entered this match having defeated the Netherlands by 7 wickets in the 34th game played at the Ekana Stadium, maintaining their hopes of qualifying for the postseason this year. With eight points from their seven games thus far in the campaign, they hold the fifth position in the standings.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The Australia vs Afghanistan Playing XI is as follows:
Australia Playing 11:
- David Warner
- Travis Head
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (wk)
- Glenn Maxwell
- Marcus Stoinis
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
- Josh Hazlewood
Bench:
- Cameron Green
- Alex Carey
- Sean Abbott
Afghanistan Playing 11:
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Ibrahim Zadran
- Rahmat Shah
- Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Ikram Alikhil (wk)
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Noor Ahmad
Bench:
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Riaz Hassan
- Abdul Rahman
- Najibullah Zadran
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Ibrahim Zadran
- All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell
- Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
- Wicket-Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Captain: David Warner
- Vice-captain: Rashid Khan
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi
- All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell
- Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
- Wicket-Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Captain: Travis Head
- Vice-captain: Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
AUS vs AFG Match details:
|Article Title
|
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|07-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Wankhade Stadium, in Mumbai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
AUS vs AFG Team Performance (Most Recent First)
Australia: W, W, W, W, W
Afghanistan: W, L, W, W, W
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|David Warner & Travis Head
|Vice-Captain
|Rashid Khan & Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
AUS vs AFG Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
AUS vs AFG Head To Head:
The Australia vs Afghanistan Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|AUS Won
|AFG Won
|No Result
|Tied
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
AUS vs AFG Match Prediction Today:
Australia vs Afghanistan Match Prediction Today is that Australia will emerge victorious over the Afghanistan side in Match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
AUS vs AFG Injury Updates:
The Australia vs Afghanistan Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries as such in both teams.