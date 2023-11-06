AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 39

Australia, the most successful team in ICC competitions, will take against Afghanistan in the 39th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. On Tuesday, November 7th, at 2:00 pm IST, the much-awaited match will occur in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. In this article, we will talk about AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match, AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Today, AUS vs AFG Playing 11s, and AUS vs AFG Pitch Report.

With eight points, Australia is now in third place on the points table after winning four of their last six games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, entered this match having defeated the Netherlands by 7 wickets in the 34th game played at the Ekana Stadium, maintaining their hopes of qualifying for the postseason this year. With eight points from their seven games thus far in the campaign, they hold the fifth position in the standings.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The Australia vs Afghanistan Playing XI is as follows:

Australia Playing 11:

David Warner

Travis Head

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (c)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Cameron Green

Alex Carey

Sean Abbott

Afghanistan Playing 11:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

Azmatullah Omarzai

Ikram Alikhil (wk)

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Noor Ahmad