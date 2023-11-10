AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43
Nov 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently in its 43rd game. To gain momentum before the semifinal, Australia, the five-time champions, will play Bangladesh. In the previous game, Australia defeated Afghanistan with one of their most memorable victories, pulling victory out of the jaws of defeat. This article will discuss AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match, AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Today, AUS vs BAN Playing 11s, and AUS vs BAN Pitch Report.
Bangladesh won over Sri Lanka before this match, although they are not in the running for the next round. Australia will be confident because they have won six straight games. In the previous game, they have shown their never-say-die mentality, and the team will try to capitalize on this momentum. Bangladesh’s performance versus Australia is not good. They have only triumphed over them once, which was back in 2005. It will be intriguing to watch if they can win this game unexpectedly.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The Australia vs Bangladesh Playing XI is as follows:
Australia Playing 11:
- David Warner
- Travis Head
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (wk)
- Glenn Maxwell
- Marcus Stoinis
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
- Josh Hazlewood
Bench:
- Cameron Green
- Alex Carey
- Sean Abbott
Bangladesh Playing 11:
- Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
- Tanzid Hasan
- Litton Das
- Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
- Mahmudullah
- Towhid Hridoy
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Taskin Ahmed
- Shoriful Islam
- Mahedi Hasan
Bench:
- Tanzim Hasan Sakib
- Nasum Ahmed
- Hasan Mahmud
- Shakib Al Hasan
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Najmul Hossain Shanto
- All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmadullah
- Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rehman, Shoriful Islam
- Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das
- Captain: David Warner
- Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
AUS vs BAN Match details:
|Article Title
|
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|11-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
AUS vs BAN Team Performance (Most Recent First)
Australia: W, W, W, W, W
Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|David Warner & Glenn Maxwell
|Vice-Captain
|Mahmadullah & Adam Zampa
AUS vs BAN Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
AUS vs BAN Head To Head:
The Australia vs Bangladesh Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|AUS Won
|BAN Won
|No Result
|Tied
|21
|19
|1
|1
|0
AUS vs BAN Match Prediction Today:
Australia vs Bangladesh Match Prediction Today is that Australia will emerge victorious over the Bangladesh side in Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
AUS vs BAN Injury Updates:
The Australia vs Bangladesh Injury Updates are as follows: Bangladesh skipper has been ruled out of the last match due to an injury which he faced while playing for his team against Sri Lanka.