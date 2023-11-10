AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently in its 43rd game. To gain momentum before the semifinal, Australia, the five-time champions, will play Bangladesh. In the previous game, Australia defeated Afghanistan with one of their most memorable victories, pulling victory out of the jaws of defeat. This article will discuss AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match, AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Today, AUS vs BAN Playing 11s, and AUS vs BAN Pitch Report.

Bangladesh won over Sri Lanka before this match, although they are not in the running for the next round. Australia will be confident because they have won six straight games. In the previous game, they have shown their never-say-die mentality, and the team will try to capitalize on this momentum. Bangladesh’s performance versus Australia is not good. They have only triumphed over them once, which was back in 2005. It will be intriguing to watch if they can win this game unexpectedly.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

Australia Vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today
Australia Vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The Australia vs Bangladesh Playing XI is as follows:

Australia Playing 11:

  • David Warner
  • Travis Head
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Josh Inglis (wk)
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Pat Cummins (c)
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Cameron Green
  • Alex Carey
  • Sean Abbott

Bangladesh Playing 11:

  • Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
  • Tanzid Hasan
  • Litton Das
  • Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
  • Mahmudullah
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Shoriful Islam
  • Mahedi Hasan

Bench:

  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Hasan Mahmud
  • Shakib Al Hasan

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Najmul Hossain Shanto
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmadullah
  • Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rehman, Shoriful Islam
  • Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das
  • Captain: David Warner
  • Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Najmul Hossain Shanto
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmadullah
  • Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rehman, Shoriful Islam
  • Wicket-Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Captain: Glenn Maxwell
  • Vice-captain: Adam Zampa
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction
Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction

AUS vs BAN Match details:

Article Title
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between Australia vs Bangladesh
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 11-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs BAN Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain David Warner & Glenn Maxwell
Vice-Captain Mahmadullah & Adam Zampa
Australia vs Bangladesh Fantasy Cricket Tips
Australia vs Bangladesh Fantasy Cricket Tips

AUS vs BAN Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

AUS vs BAN Head To Head:

The Australia vs Bangladesh Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played AUS Won BAN Won No Result Tied
21 19 1 1 0

AUS vs BAN Match Prediction Today:

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Prediction Today is that Australia will emerge victorious over the Bangladesh side in Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

AUS vs BAN Injury Updates:

The Australia vs Bangladesh Injury Updates are as follows: Bangladesh skipper has been ruled out of the last match due to an injury which he faced while playing for his team against Sri Lanka.

Tagged:

Adam Zampa

Australia National Cricket Team

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

David Warner

Glenn Maxwell

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis

Litton Das

Mahedi Hasan

Mahmudullah

Marcus Stoinis

Marnus Labuschagne

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mustafizur Rahman

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Pat Cummins

Shoriful Islam

Tanzid Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Towhid Hridoy

travis head

Related Article
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

Nov 10, 2023, 1:03 PM

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 39
AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 39

Nov 6, 2023, 4:50 PM

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 10:30 PM

AUS vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 10:38 AM

AUS vs NZ Playing 11: Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11, Match No. 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs NZ Playing 11: Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11, Match No. 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 10:38 AM

AUS vs NZ Pitch Report: Australia Vs New Zealand Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs NZ Pitch Report: Australia Vs New Zealand Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 10:38 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic