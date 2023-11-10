AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently in its 43rd game. To gain momentum before the semifinal, Australia, the five-time champions, will play Bangladesh. In the previous game, Australia defeated Afghanistan with one of their most memorable victories, pulling victory out of the jaws of defeat. This article will discuss AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match, AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Today, AUS vs BAN Playing 11s, and AUS vs BAN Pitch Report.

Bangladesh won over Sri Lanka before this match, although they are not in the running for the next round. Australia will be confident because they have won six straight games. In the previous game, they have shown their never-say-die mentality, and the team will try to capitalize on this momentum. Bangladesh’s performance versus Australia is not good. They have only triumphed over them once, which was back in 2005. It will be intriguing to watch if they can win this game unexpectedly.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The Australia vs Bangladesh Playing XI is as follows:

Australia Playing 11:

David Warner

Travis Head

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (c)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Cameron Green

Alex Carey

Sean Abbott

Bangladesh Playing 11:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)

Tanzid Hasan

Litton Das

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Mahmudullah

Towhid Hridoy

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mustafizur Rahman

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Mahedi Hasan

Bench:

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Nasum Ahmed

Hasan Mahmud

Shakib Al Hasan

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

Batters : David Warner, Travis Head, Najmul Hossain Shanto

: David Warner, Travis Head, Najmul Hossain Shanto All-rounders : Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmadullah

: Glenn Maxwell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmadullah Bowlers : Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rehman, Shoriful Islam

: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rehman, Shoriful Islam Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Litton Das Captain: David Warner

David Warner Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

AUS vs BAN Match details:

Article Title AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia vs Bangladesh Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 11-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs BAN Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W