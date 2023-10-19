AUS vs PAK Head to Head: Australia vs Pakistan Head to Head, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Friday, October 20, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia, and Pakistan will square off in the 18th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The game will begin at 2:00 IST. Let’s discuss AUS vs PAK Head to Head in the 50-over format

The Australian side is placed at number seven with just one win in their three matches on the other hand Pakistan is at number four with four points from three matches they have played so far in the mega event.

Australia and Pakistan are yet to reach their full potential in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After India’s crushing seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad, Pakistan is still in disbelief despite winning the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Australia’s most recent encounter was in Lucknow, where they easily defeated Sri Lanka after losing their first two games against South Africa and India. Pakistan therefore finds itself in a somewhat better position than Australia, who are currently positioned fourth on the 10-team points table and five-time champions.

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch Disney Hotstar

AUS vs PAK Head to Head ODI Record:

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head is as follows:

Match Played 107 Australia Won 69 Pakistan Won 34 Tie/NR 1/3

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head in World Cup is as follows:

Stats Match AUS Won PAK Won NR Tie In World Cup 10 6 4 0 0

AUS vs PAK Players Head to Head:

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head in players is as follows:

David Warner Vs Shaheen Shah Afridi:

There has never been a more intriguing contest than this one. Explosive Australian opener David Warner, who has a ton of IPL experience under his belt, is familiar with Bengaluru’s conditions and will aim to make a huge impact right away. But he will have to contend with Pakistan’s strike fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has established himself as one of the most talented and lethal fast bowlers in international cricket. At the beginning of Australia’s innings, two players will square up, and the winner may give his team an early advantage.

Marnus Labuschagne Vs Haris Rauf:

Alongside former captain Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne has developed into Australia’s most dependable Test and ODI batter over the past four years. Marnus is an expert at establishing and holding down an inning and can pick up the pace if needed. The latter will be easy for him to achieve in Bengaluru, where the pitch typically provides proper bounce. To disturb the 29-year-old Australian No. 4, Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf will try to take advantage of his ability to extract steep bounce from a good length.

Babar Azam Vs Adam Zampa:

These two players are currently the most relied-upon members of their respective teams. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has served as the team’s batting lynchpin for a significant amount of time and has the unenviable responsibility of keeping the innings together virtually always. Adam Zampa, a leg-spinner, on the other hand, is not always Australia’s top choice, but he does so when the weather is subcontinental. Zampa’s ability to get the ball to grip and bounce faster than typical for a spinner earns him wickets at crucial moments. In the previous game, he took four wickets for Sri Lanka, and he would try to mix things up with the cool-headed and gifted Babar.

