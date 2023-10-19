AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and Pakistan will face off at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 20. At 2:00 IST, the game will get started. Let’s now talk about AUS vs PAK Live Streaming where the match will be telecasted where across the globe.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and Pakistan have not yet performed to their full potential. Despite prevailing against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan is still in amazement following India’s humiliating seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

The ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), and Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the AUS vs PAK match begin?

The match between Australia and Pakistan will start at 2 PM IST on Friday, October 20.

Where will the AUS vs PAK match take place?

The match between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

When and Where to watch the AUS vs PAK match on television?

The Australia versus Pakistan live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD1, HD2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports 3.

How to live stream the AUS vs PAK match on mobile Online?

The Australia versus Pakistan live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and SportzWiki.

You all can watch AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score Commentary and scorecards here at Sportzwiki.

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters in other countries for ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Country Channel Name Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch Disney Hotstar

AUS vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI Record:

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other in two World Cup finals, both of which Australia has won. Given that Sri Lanka won three of the previous five games, it is clear that Australia won’t have an easy time winning their upcoming game. Pakistan has won the last two games despite Australia having won three of the previous five ODIs.

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head is as follows:

Match Played 107 Australia Won 69 Pakistan Won 34 Tie/NR 1/3

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head in the World Cup is as follows:

Stats Match AUS Won PAK Won NR Tie In World Cup 10 6 4 0 0

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

