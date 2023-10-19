SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

pencil icon
Shaurya Dutt
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and Pakistan will face off at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 20. At 2:00 IST, the game will get started. Let’s now talk about AUS vs PAK Live Streaming where the match will be telecasted where across the globe.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and Pakistan have not yet performed to their full potential. Despite prevailing against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan is still in amazement following India’s humiliating seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

The ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), and Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the AUS vs PAK match begin?

The match between Australia and Pakistan will start at 2 PM IST on Friday, October 20.

Where will the AUS vs PAK match take place?

The match between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

When and Where to watch the AUS vs PAK match on television?

The Australia versus Pakistan live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD1, HD2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports 3.

How to live stream the AUS vs PAK match on mobile Online?

The Australia versus Pakistan live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and SportzWiki.

You all can watch AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score Commentary and scorecards here at Sportzwiki.

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters in other countries for ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023
Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST
Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to Watch Disney Hotstar
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

AUS vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI Record:

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other in two World Cup finals, both of which Australia has won. Given that Sri Lanka won three of the previous five games, it is clear that Australia won’t have an easy time winning their upcoming game. Pakistan has won the last two games despite Australia having won three of the previous five ODIs.

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head is as follows:

Match Played 107
Australia Won 69
Pakistan Won 34
Tie/NR 1/3

The AUS vs PAK Head to Head in the World Cup is as follows:

Stats Match AUS Won PAK Won NR Tie
In World Cup 10 6 4 0 0

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

PAK vs AUS Today Match Prediction | AUS Playing XI | PAK Playing XI | PAK vs AUS Match Preview | PAK vs AUS Head to Head | PAK vs AUS Dream 11 prediction

Tagged:

Abdullah Shafique

Adam Zampa

AUS vs PAK

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming

Babar Azam

David Warner

Glenn Maxwell

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis

Marcus Stoinis

Marnus Labuschagne

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan

Pat Cummins

Saud Shakeel

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Steven Smith

Related Article
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 19, 2023, 2:24 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Good For Our Nation If We Win The World Cup &#8211; Imam-ul-Haq Confident Of Pakistan&#8217;s Chances In India
ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Good For Our Nation If We Win The World Cup – Imam-ul-Haq Confident Of Pakistan’s Chances In India

Jul 1, 2023, 11:19 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam To Mohammed Siraj &#8211; 5 Players Who Can Break Virat Kohli’s Record Of Most ODI Cricketer Of The Year Awards
Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam To Mohammed Siraj – 5 Players Who Can Break Virat Kohli’s Record Of Most ODI Cricketer Of The Year Awards

Jun 21, 2023, 11:48 AM

“Imam Ul Haq Complained Of A Hamstring Issue”- Rashid Latif On Why The Pakistan Opener Didn’t Play In Last 2 ODIs Vs New Zealand  
“Imam Ul Haq Complained Of A Hamstring Issue”- Rashid Latif On Why The Pakistan Opener Didn’t Play In Last 2 ODIs Vs New Zealand  

May 8, 2023, 5:35 PM

Sunil Gavaskar Gives Shubman Gill A New Nickname
Sunil Gavaskar Gives Shubman Gill A New Nickname

Jan 22, 2023, 5:47 PM

Imam-ul-Haq Backs Babar Azam To Break Virat Kohli&#8217;s Multiple Records
Imam-ul-Haq Backs Babar Azam To Break Virat Kohli’s Multiple Records

Jul 15, 2022, 4:44 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic