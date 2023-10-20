AUS vs PAK Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 18, ICC World Cup 2023

The most successful team in the ICC event, Australia, will play Pakistan in the 18th match of the 2023 World Cup, setting the stage for an exciting battle. Let’s talk about AUS vs PAK Match Prediction, AUS vs PAK Today Highest Scorer, and AUS vs PAK Today Wicket Takers.

Australia enters this match having defeated Sri Lanka in their previous match by a score of five wickets. Pakistan, on the other side, enters this match having suffered a 7-wicket defeat to India in their last match. On Friday, October 18th at 2:00 pm IST, the much-awaited game will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

AUS vs PAK Today Match Prediction:

The IND vs PAK Today Match Prediction is that Australia will emerge victorious in the fixture against Pakistan. Although, the odds of any team winning this game are equal. While spinners get fewer wickets and pacers take more of them, the pitch appears to be batting-friendly if we look at pitch reports from the last five years. We believe that Pakistan has a stronger pace attack than Australia.

AUS vs PAK Today Highest Scorer:

AUS vs PAK Today Highest Scorer will be Abdullah Shafique. Shafique did not play in the tournament’s opening match, but since being inserted into the lineup against Sri Lanka and India, he has hit scores of 113 and 20. The 23-year-old has already scored a century in ODI cricket and a double century in Test cricket.

AUS vs PAK Today Wicket takers:

AUS vs PAK Today Wicket takers will be Josh Hazelwood. Although he was without a wicket in the last game, Hazlewood is a brilliantly steady bowler who still managed to produce a first over. In his opening game of the competition, he faced a very potent Indian batting lineup and took 3-38 with a bowling length that is difficult to attack.

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch Disney Hotstar

AUS vs PAK Head to Head ODI Record:

Australia and Sri Lanka have played each other in two World Cup finals, which Australia has won, as well as other games for a long time. Australia’s next match won’t be simple for them to win after Sri Lanka won three of the previous five games. Australia has won 3 of the last 5 ODIs, but Pakistan has won the last 2 games.

Match Played 107 Australia Won 69 Pakistan Won 34 Tie/NR 1/3

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report:

Due to its small boundaries and reputation as one of India’s most popular six-hitting grounds, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has become an unforgiving place for bowlers, particularly spinners. Rohit Sharma currently holds the ODI individual scoring record with 209 points against Australia.

Match Played 38 Matches Batting first won 14 Matches won Batting second won 20 Matches won Average 1st innings scores 232 Runs Highest Team innings total 383/6 by IND Lowest Team innings total 114/10 by INDW

AUS vs PAK Probable XI:

Australia: Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan

AUS vs PAK Full Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan

Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

