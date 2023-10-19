AUS vs PAK Match Preview: Australia vs Pakistan Match Preview, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the 18th match of the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia will lock horns against Pakistan on Friday, October 20 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. The match will start at 2 pm IST. Let’s now discuss Today AUS vs PAK Match Preview in detail as both teams gear up to face each other.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia and Pakistan have yet to reach their full potential. After defeating the Netherlands and defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan is still in shock following India’s humiliating seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. Australia lost their first two games against South Africa and India, while comfortably beating Sri Lanka in their most recent match in Lucknow. As a result, Pakistan is in a somewhat better situation than five-time champions Australia, who are now ranked fourth on the 10-team points table.

The Australians’ performance versus SL did appear to come together beautifully, but they are still not where they would like to be. The Pat Cummins-led team’s fielding has been below average, which, combined with the pacers’ lack of penetration thus far, has disrupted their intentions. In contrast, Pakistan’s middle and lower-middle order have not made major contributions, as evidenced by the team’s catastrophic collapse against India – from 155/2 to 191 all out.

Let’s now talk about the ICC World Cup Match Previews where we will tell you about the Australia and Pakistan team news, pitch and weather reports, probable playing XIs, squads, and much more related to the fixture in this article.

Australia Cricket Team News:

The Australian squad suffered two painful losses in their first three games, but they ultimately won their first game against Sri Lanka. With greats like Steven Smith and David Warner struggling to score runs, the Australian batting hasn’t had a great tournament. However, the Australian bowling has been impressive, taking wickets with both fast and spin bowlers.

Pakistan Cricket Team News:

With underwhelming players all across the lineup, Pakistan’s team has several gaps. With Babar Azam’s slump, the top-order batters have struggled to generate many runs. Their spin bowling has also been a major disappointment, with Shadab Khan and Muhammad Rizwan struggling to consistently consistently.

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch Disney Hotstar

AUS vs PAK Head to Head ODI Record:

Australia and Sri Lanka have played each other in two World Cup finals, which Australia has won, as well as other games for a long time. Australia’s next match won’t be simple for them to win after Sri Lanka won three of the previous five games. Australia has won 3 of the last 5 ODIs, but Pakistan has won the last 2 games.

Match Played 107 Australia Won 69 Pakistan Won 34 Tie/NR 1/3

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report:

Due to its small boundaries and reputation as one of India’s most popular six-hitting grounds, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has become an unforgiving place for bowlers, particularly spinners. Rohit Sharma currently holds the ODI individual scoring record with 209 points against Australia.

Match Played 38 Matches Batting first won 14 Matches won Batting second won 20 Matches won Average 1st innings scores 232 Runs Highest Team innings total 383/6 by IND Lowest Team innings total 114/10 by INDW

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming | PAK vs AUS Today Match Prediction | AUS Playing XI | PAK Playing XI | PAK vs AUS Head to Head | PAK vs AUS Dream 11 prediction