AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: Australia Vs Pakistan Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Friday, October 20, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia and Pakistan will square off in the 18th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The game will begin at 2:00 IST. In this article, we will talk about the AUS vs PAK pitch report today.

Pakistan and Australia haven’t yet performed to their full potential in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan is still in disbelief after India’s embarrassing seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad despite Pakistan’s victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Australia’s most recent match was a resounding victory against Sri Lanka in Lucknow after they had lost their previous two games to South Africa and India. Pakistan is consequently in a marginally better position than five-time champions Australia, who are currently positioned fourth on the 10-team points table.

Although they seemed to play wonderfully against SL, the Australians are still not where they would like to be. The Pacers’ goals have been derailed by the Pat Cummins-led team’s subpar fielding performance and the pacers’ lack of penetration so far. Pakistan’s team’s disastrous collapse against India—from 155/2 to 191 all out – pieces of evidence that the middle and lower-middle order have not made significant contributions.

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report:

Due to its small boundaries and reputation as one of India’s most popular six-hitting grounds, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has become an unforgiving place for bowlers, particularly spinners. Rohit Sharma currently holds the ODI individual scoring record with 209 points against Australia. The AUS vs PAK Pitch Report stats are as follows:

Match Played 38 Matches Batting first won 14 Matches won Batting second won 20 Matches won Average 1st innings scores 232 Runs Highest Team innings total 383/6 by IND Lowest Team innings total 114/10 by INDW

AUS vs PAK Match Details:

Match Australia vs Pakistan 18th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 18th, 2023, Tuesday, 2:00 PM IST Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch Disney Hotstar

Australia Cricket Team News:

The Australian squad suffered two painful losses in their first three games, but they ultimately won their first game against Sri Lanka. With greats like Steven Smith and David Warner struggling to score runs, the Australian batting hasn’t had a great tournament. However, the Australian bowling has been impressive, taking wickets with both fast and spin bowlers.

Pakistan Cricket Team News:

With underwhelming players all across the lineup, Pakistan’s team has several gaps. With Babar Azam’s slump, the top-order batters have struggled to generate many runs. Their spin bowling has also been a major disappointment, with Shadab Khan and Muhammad Rizwan struggling to consistently consistently.

AUS vs PAK Head to Head ODI Record:

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced off against one other in two World Cup championship matches, with Australia coming out on top both times. Given that Sri Lanka had won three of the previous five games, Australia’s next game won’t be easy for them to win. Pakistan has won the past two ODIs, while Australia has won three of the previous five.

Match Played 107 Australia Won 69 Pakistan Won 34 Tie/NR 1/3

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

AUS vs PAK Full Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan

Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

