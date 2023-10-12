AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 10, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mouthwatering AUS vs SA clash is scheduled to take place on Thursday (October 12) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both the teams have had contrasting start to their respective campaigns in the competition. South Africa launched their campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi and won the game by 102 runs. Centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram propelled the Proteas to a huge total of 428 for 5 before they bowled out Sri Lanka for 326.

Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign against hosts India in Chennai. On a tough pitch, Australia were bowled out for 199 despite being 110 for 2 at one stage. With the ball, they had India reeling at 2 for 3 before fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul propelled the home team to a six-wicket win.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

AUS vs SA Match details:

Article Title AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia vs South Africa Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 12-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs SA: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: L, W, L, L, L

South Africa: W, W, W, W, L

AUS vs SA: Pitch report

During the IPL, the pitch at the Ekana garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. As soon as the competition ended, the pitch was dug up. The venue has hosted only 4 ODIs so far and one can say that it is not a high scoring ground. Pacers as well as spinners are expected to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium stats:

Matches Played 4 Matches Won by Home Side 0 (0.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (25.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (75.00%) Matches Won Batting First 2 (40.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 2 (40.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 2 (40.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 2 (40.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 253/5 (West Indies) Lowest Team Innings 194 (Afghanistan) Highest Run Chase Achieved 253/5 (West Indies) Average Runs per Wicket 32.66 Average Runs per Over 4.99 Average Score Batting First 188

AUS vs SA: Playing 11

Australia Dream11:

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Alex Carey (wk)

Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green

Pat Cummins (C)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green

Sean Abbott

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

South Africa Dream11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Temba Bavuma (C)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

Gerald Coetzee/ Tabraiz Shamsi

Lizaad Williams

Reeza Hendricks

Andile Phehlukwayo

AUS vs SA: Top players pick

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batsman began his campaign with a century against Sri Lanka and will be looking to do well against Australia too.

The wicketkeeper-batsman began his campaign with a century against Sri Lanka and will be looking to do well against Australia too. Glenn Maxwell: The allrounder had a poor outing against India where he scored only 15 runs and went wicketless.

The allrounder had a poor outing against India where he scored only 15 runs and went wicketless. Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram scored a whirlwind century against Sri Lanka.

Aiden Markram scored a whirlwind century against Sri Lanka. Heinrich Klaasen: While Klaasen did not do much against Sri Lanka, he had scored a huge century against Australia last month. He will be taking confidence from that game.

AUS vs SA: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Aiden Markram & Glenn Maxwell Vice-Captain Heinrich Klassen & Quinton de Kock

AUS vs SA: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

Aiden Markram will be a top captaincy choice for the small leagues. Rassie van der Dussen will be a good captaincy choice for the grand leagues.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj are among the punt picks here.

The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-3-3.

Alex Carey and Temba Bavuma are the players that can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs SA: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Keepers – Quinton de Kock (vc), Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – David Warner, Marnus Labushchagne, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders – Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

AUS vs SA: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Keepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

Batsmen – David Warner, Marnus Labushchagne

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj