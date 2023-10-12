AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 10, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mouthwatering AUS vs SA clash is scheduled to take place on Thursday (October 12) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Both the teams have had contrasting start to their respective campaigns in the competition. South Africa launched their campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi and won the game by 102 runs. Centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram propelled the Proteas to a huge total of 428 for 5 before they bowled out Sri Lanka for 326.
Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign against hosts India in Chennai. On a tough pitch, Australia were bowled out for 199 despite being 110 for 2 at one stage. With the ball, they had India reeling at 2 for 3 before fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul propelled the home team to a six-wicket win.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
AUS vs SA Match details:
|Article Title
|AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Australia vs South Africa
|Series name
|ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|12-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
Australia: L, W, L, L, L
South Africa: W, W, W, W, L
AUS vs SA: Pitch report
During the IPL, the pitch at the Ekana garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. As soon as the competition ended, the pitch was dug up. The venue has hosted only 4 ODIs so far and one can say that it is not a high scoring ground. Pacers as well as spinners are expected to make an impact in the upcoming game.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|4
|Matches Won by Home Side
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|1 (25.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|3 (75.00%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|2 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|2 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|2 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|2 (40.00%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|253/5 (West Indies)
|Lowest Team Innings
|194 (Afghanistan)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|253/5 (West Indies)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|32.66
|Average Runs per Over
|4.99
|Average Score Batting First
|188
Australia Dream11:
Bench:
South Africa Dream11:
Bench:
|Captain
|Aiden Markram & Glenn Maxwell
|Vice-Captain
|Heinrich Klassen & Quinton de Kock
Keepers – Quinton de Kock (vc), Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – David Warner, Marnus Labushchagne, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders – Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen
Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc
Keepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (vc)
Batsmen – David Warner, Marnus Labushchagne
All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marco Jansen
Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj
